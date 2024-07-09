Five hospitalizations in Ontario linked to plant-based refrigerated beverages recall

Ontario has confirmed that nine cases of listeriosis are believed to be linked to a recall for various Silk® and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages.

There have been five hospitalizations associated with this outbreak investigation, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore confirmed in a news release on Tuesday.

Moore is asking Ontario residents to not consume certain recalled Silk® and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages that are covered by the recall as they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The province describes Listeria monocytogenes as a bacteria that can cause listeriosis, a serious but rare illness.

“Consumers are asked to visit the CFIA’s website for a complete listing of all recalled products and to visit the website regularly as there may be recalls of additional products as the food safety investigation continues,” Moore stated.

“Ontarians are reminded to check their fridges for the recalled products and if any are found, they should be immediately discarded or returned to the location where they were purchased. Do not consume any recalled products.”

The province stated that contamination with Listeria does not change the smell, taste or appearance of food.

Moore strongly advised the public, especially those at high risk for listeriosis, such as the elderly, pregnant women and those with weak immune systems, to make sure they do not consume these recalled products.

The median time from exposure to Listeria until symptoms develop is typically two to three weeks, but can be as long as 70 days.

Listeriosis usually manifests as a mild flu-like illness. Symptoms may start suddenly and include: vomiting, nausea, cramps, severe headache, constipation or fever. More severe illness may result in meningitis and blood infection in newborns and older adults.