Five children, who were at the centre of an Amber Alert, have been found safe, Niagara Regional Police have confirmed.

Officers said the children “appear to be in good health and are currently being cared for.”

An Amber Alert was issued on Tuesday evening after the children were reported missing about 24 hours earlier by Family and Children Services Niagara, police said. The Amber Alert expired later Tuesday night, but the children’s whereabouts were still unknown at the time.

The update in the investigation comes after police said in a news release issued on Wednesday afternoon that they received information regarding the father's whereabouts.

“The ensuing investigation of this information led to the discovery that (the father) was operating a red Toyota Camry,” investigators said.

“Further investigative steps taken on Oct. 2 led investigators to an address in Ridgeway, where the vehicle was located parked in the yard of a rental cottage.”

Police said they were able to locate the missing children inside the cottage at the time.

“The Niagara Regional Police would like to thank the community for their assistance in bringing this to a peaceful and safe resolution.”

No further details have been provided in the investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. More to come…