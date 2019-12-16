TORONTO -- A man accused in the death of a 61-year-old woman, who was found without vital signs following a fire inside an Etobicoke home earlier this month, will be charged with first-degree murder, sources say.

Emergency crews were called to 11 Stallion Place, near Highway 27 and Rexdale Boulevard, around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 after receiving reports of smoke coming from the building’s windows.

Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop said that when firefighters arrived at the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

"There's not much left inside of both first and second floor. (The fire) literally melted the shed at the rear of the building," he said at the time.

One person, identified by police as Toronto resident Yvonne Bachelor-Vassell, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A firefighter was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators said the suspect, who lived in the home, was taken into custody at a nearby hospital. He was subsequently charged with arson in connection with the investigation.

A source previously told CP24 that the accused has been identified as Joel Vassell and is believed to be the son of the victim.

On Monday, sources confirmed to CP24 that Joel Vassell’s charges will be upgraded to first-degree murder on Wednesday.

A neighbour said that Yvonne Bachelor-Vassell had lived next door for more than 10 years and worked as a nurse.