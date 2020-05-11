TORONTO -- A man believed to be in his 50s is the first person within Toronto’s shelter system to die after contracting COVID-19, health officials confirmed.

Speaking on Monday afternoon at the city’s daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said that the man was a resident at Dixon Hall School House, located near Gerrard and Jarvis streets. He passed away on May 8.

“I wanted to share that I recently learned of the first COVID-19 death in a resident in our shelter system,” de Villa said.

“On behalf of my team, I extend sincerest condolences to this individuals friends and family and all others in our community who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.”

De Villa said that while there was an outbreak at the facility in April, it was declared over on May 5.

“All clients were tested, and to prevent further COVID-19 spread in this facility my team provided guidance to ensure enhanced infection prevention and control and physical distancing measures were in place.”

De Villa added that Toronto Public Health investigated all confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Dixon Hall School House and provided further recommendations regarding sanitation and handwashing.

On Monday, officials confirmed an additional 144 cases of COVID-19 in Toronto, bringing the city’s total tally to 7,557. Of those cases, 5,340 have recovered.

At least 589 people have died.

According to data extracted from the integrated Public Health Information System (iPHIS) as of 4 p.m. on May 7, 258 cases of COVID-19 are within Toronto’s shelter system. Eight people have been hospitalized.

The death mentioned by city officials has not yet been included in the data on the city’s website.