

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Firefighters were at Bluffer’s Park in Scarborough to rescue two women who became stuck on the Cliffside for the second day in a row.

Toronto Fire told CTV News Toronto they were called to the park on Sunday at about 2:45 p.m. for a report of two women stuck on the cliff side.

“They had climbed up very near the top and then became trapped there,” Chief Matthew Pegg said.

Firefighters reached the first person who is stuck and are working to reach the second but say high winds hampered their efforts for the second

Chief Matthew Pegg said as many as five firefighters were on the cliff working to rescue the women. Each firefighter on ropes needed a team of others holding on to keep them secure.

“They assumed a very significant amount of risk up there today.” Pegg said.

Firefighters contacted CFB Trenton to ask for air assistance but were later able to reach the second woman and bring her to safety.

“This is one of if not the most technical rope rescue operation I have ever seen,” Pegg said.

On Saturday, firefighters were called to the same area to rescue two females who became stuck approximately 33 metres down the cliff side.

“I don’t know how many times we have to do this or how many times I have to stand in this place and say don’t climb the bluffs, but I will say it again, please don’t climb the bluffs,” Pegg said. “Not only did they put themselves at great personal risk but they put eight crews of firefighters at risk.”