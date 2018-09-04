

The Canadian Press





CAMBRIDGE, Ont. -- Provincial police in the Cambridge, Ont., area will be operating out of a collision reporting centre in Milton, Ont., after fire destroyed their detachment building.

Photographs and video of the scene show little remains of the building following the Tuesday afternoon blaze.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt described the scene as "major destruction" and firefighters were still dousing hot spots on Tuesday evening.

The detachment commander -- Staff-Sgt. John Mraud -- says he noticed smoke and went outside to see what was going on and saw flames and dark smoke coming from the roof.

Mraud says he went back in, called 911 and evacuated the building.

He says everyone got out safely. The cause of the fire in the building that opened in 1986 remains under investigation.

"We have contingency plans in place, so it shouldn't have any impact on the public," Mraud said.