

Andria Case, CTV News Toronto





Emergency crews remain at the scene of a what was a fully involved fire at a home on Main Street in Stouffville on Saturday morning.

York Regional Police told CTV News Toronto that the fire broke out on the 68-hundred block of Main Street at around 9 a.m.

Multiple fire crews, paramedics, and hydro crews are currently on the scene.

Members of the public gathered on the sidewalk, a nearby plaza, and residences to watch the flurry of activity.

The building, which is one of the older structures in the town in York Region, was completely destroyed.

Main Street is currently closed east of Tenth Line.

More to come…