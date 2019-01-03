

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Officials say they do not yet know what caused a fire at an Estee Lauder facility in Scarborough this morning.

When crews arrived on scene at around 4 a.m., flames were visible on the loading dock of the cosmetic company’s Commander Boulevard facility.

The fire has since been knocked down.

The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Toronto Fire says the cause of the blaze in not known.