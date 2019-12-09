The eastbound and final extension of Highway 407, connecting Highways 35 and 115 south of Peterborough, is now open to drivers.

The extension adds 14.2 kilometers to Highway 407. In addition, a new 10-kilometer tolled freeway, Highway 418, has also been completed and now connects Highway 407 with Highway 401, providing another north-south connection for drivers.

In a news release issued on Friday, the provincial government said the extension and new highway will “add more options for commuters and families to travel across the region faster.”

"The completion of the Highway 407 East project will connect communities and greatly improve our transportation network in this region," Vijay Thanigasalam, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Transportation, said in a statement. "I'm pleased to announce that the last phase will open ahead of schedule."

The roadway was originally slated to open in 2020.

Ontario is providing more travel options for families in Ontario by opening the final stretch of Highway 407 and Highway 418. The extension will be open to drivers on December 9.

The MPP for Peterborough-Kawartha called the extension a “vital link” between the region and the Greater Toronto Area.

"The extension of this highway will help attract jobs and economic growth to this region,” Dave Smith said.

The MPP for Durham added that opening the East extension before the holiday season is “great news for all residents and travellers.”

"This is welcome news, especially during a time when people are planning trips to visit family," Lindsey Park said.