FIFA World Cup match schedule to be revealed today
Later today we’ll know the 2026 FIFA World Cup match schedule, and exactly how many games will take place on Toronto turf.
The media broadcast is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Feb. 4, unveiling the schedules of the 104 matches including locations.
“The broadcast will also reveal the location of the tournament’s opening matches in Canada, Mexico and the USA, the group stage locations for each host country’s national team and the venue for the eagerly awaited FIFA World Cup final,” FIFA said in a Jan. 18 news release.
CTV and TSN are among channels that will be broadcasting the announcement. In addition, FIFA.com and FIFA+ will live stream the conference from Miami.
FIFA says that there will be 16 match locations in cities across Canada, Mexico and the USA. These include: Toronto, Vancouver, Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Monterrey, New York / New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Guadalajara and Mexico City.
Initially, Toronto anticipated hosting about five games, but that number could be higher as the tournament added 24 more games due to a format change announced last March.
Any games that Toronto does host will be played at BMO field, where 17,750 temporary seats will be added to meet FIFA’s 45,000-seat requirement.
The games are expected to produce $307 million in gross domestic product, create 3,300 jobs and bring in 174,000 overnight visitors.
With files from CTV’s Phil Tsekouras
TIMELINE How a 25-year-old created a crypto kingdom before it came crashing down
