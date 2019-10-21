Female pedestrian struck by vehicle in Brampton
The scene of a collision in Brampton on Oct. 21, 2019 is seen. (CTV News Toronto Chopper)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 6:50AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 21, 2019 9:54AM EDT
A female pedestrian was transported to hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Brampton this morning.
It happened near Steeles Avenue and Rutherford Road shortly after 6 a.m.
The victim was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition, paramedics said.
Police now say her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
The age of the victim has not been released.
The area was closed to traffic but has since reopened.