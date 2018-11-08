Female pedestrian in serious condition after collision in Etobicoke
Emergency crews attend the scene of a collision at La Rose Avenue and Royal York Boulevard on Nov. 8, 2018. (Peter Muscat)
CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, November 8, 2018 2:44PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 8, 2018 3:08PM EST
A female pedestrian believed to be in her 70s has been taken to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke.
The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Thursday near the area of La Rose Avenue and Royal York Boulevard.
Toronto police say that emergency crews found a victim suffering from serious injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate.