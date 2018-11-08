

CTV News Toronto





A female pedestrian believed to be in her 70s has been taken to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Thursday near the area of La Rose Avenue and Royal York Boulevard.

Toronto police say that emergency crews found a victim suffering from serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate.