Feds to make 'major' housing announcement in Toronto today

Feds to make 'major' housing announcement in Toronto today

FILE- Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen takes part in an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick) FILE- Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen takes part in an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a divisive arch-conservative and one of his nation's most powerful and influential figures, has died after being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, hospital officials said.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a press conference at the prime minister official residence in Tokyo Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP)

5 things to know for Friday, July 8, 2022

Former leader of Japan Shinzo Abe was fatally shot while giving a speech, Via Rail workers may go on strike, and RBC predicts a moderate recession for Canada. Here's what you need to know today.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton