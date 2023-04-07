Father of Ontario family banned indefinitely from Canada over decade-old charges
After crossing the border without issue dozens of times in recent years, a man from the U.S. with a fiancee and toddler in Ontario says he was indefinitely barred from Canada last month after a border agent took issue with a set of charges placed on him more than a decade ago.
Ohio resident Jimmy Bailey is a father to six children, five of whom live in Aurora, Ont. with his fiancee, Emily. On most days, Bailey says he serves as a stay-at-home-dad to his toddler, Lachlan, born a Canadian citizen almost three years ago.
But, Bailey hasn’t seen his fiancee or kids since March 26, when he says he was told by a Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) employee that he’d been barred from the country indefinitely.
"It's been miserable," Bailey said in an interview from his parent's basement in Ohio, where he's been sleeping since being told he cannot return to his family.
Since meeting Emily in 2018, Bailey says he’s crossed the Canada-U.S. border dozens of times a year and, when COVID-19 hit and he sold his business in 2020, those trips increased significantly. He said he doesn't understand what made the last crossing any different.
"Why in the world would the Canadian government allow me in, probably, 500 times without incident and then all of a sudden say, ‘Oh, wait?’”
Bailey said he’s actively working with a lawyer to try and re-enter Canada, but in the meantime, his young son has grown confused and upset.
“He thinks I'm at the store,” he said. “It's really, really sad, he doesn't understand why I can't come back and every time I talk to him, he cries.”
Jimmy Bailey and his son Lachlan can be seen above. (Handout by Bailey)
‘INADMISSIBLE TO CANADA’
In the early hours of March 27, Bailey said he was making the 10-hour drive from his parents’ home in Ohio back to Canada.
After arriving at the Peace Bridge border crossing, he says he was flagged by a border services agent and told to report to customs, where he was asked “all the usual questions.”
“I waited about 45 minutes and then [the agent] called me up to the glass and said, smiling, ‘Oh, you're inadmissible to Canada, actually,’” he recalled.
“And I said, ‘What are you talking about? I have a son. I’m a stay-at-home dad to kids with special needs. My wife goes out and works,’” he said.
However, the agent had made up their mind, he said, citing two charges placed on Bailey as a result of a 2010 incident – one that Bailey describes as a complete accident.
When CTV News Toronto reached out to CBSA for further clarification on Bailey’s case, the agency said they couldn’t comment on individual cases under Canada’s Privacy Act.
In a statement, CBSA spokesperson Maria Ladouceur said all of the agency’s officers are “trained in interview, examination and investigative techniques.”
“They use proven indicators, advanced information, intelligence, innovative technology and information-sharing to carry out their mandate,” Ladoucer said.
The admissibility of travellers is decided on a case-by-case basis based on the information presented to the officers, who then must assess the security risk and admissibility of each individual, she said.
‘BIGGEST MISTAKE OF MY LIFE’
The summer Bailey turned 30, his grandfather gave him a clay pigeon launcher, he recalled during the interview.
“I’ve been shooting guns my whole life,” he said. “In rural Ohio, it’s not like in Canada – you hear gunfire on any given summer day. People shoot their guns.”
On a June day in 2010, Bailey said he decided to take advantage of the gift and set up himself up for a session of target practice in the backyard of his then-girlfriend.
The property Bailey was shooting on backed up against a tree line, he said. Behind that, a field, another treeline, and a small lake separated his property with another resident’s – about a mile away, according to Bailey.
Bailey shot clay pigeons for a while, before deciding to switch to his then-girlfriend’s handgun, aiming at what he thought was a “safe backstop,” he explained.
After “about an hour of shooting the handgun,” Bailey said he packed it up, went back inside, and went to bed.
The next day, the sheriff's department knocked on his door, Bailey recalled – the officers were investigating after a nearby resident had been shot, he said. The man had been struck by a bullet fragment in the groin, the officers informed Bailey.
At first, Bailey said his girlfriend only admitted to shooting rifles at the clay pigeons when questioned by the police, failing to reveal that a handgun had been fired, he said. Bailey said he initially went along with the lie, a move that would turn out to be “the biggest mistake of my life,” he said.
“A few days later, they came back with a warrant.”
Ultimately, Bailey would end up charged by the state of Ohio with one count of negligent assault and one count of obstruction.
“I plead no contest, took the required gun safety course right away, paid my fine, and completed my probation,” he said.
‘NO QUICK FIXES’
According to Andres Pelenur, immigration lawyer with Borders Law Firm in Toronto, Bailey will likely be able to gain access to Canada again, but the journey to a barrier-free entry process could be an arduous one.
“There are no quick fixes,” Pelenur told CTV News Toronto in an interview Thursday.
Anyone arrested or convicted of a crime may be barred from entering Canada and categorized as ‘inadmissible,’ Pelenur said. Those with criminal records crossing the border are evaluated on a case-by-base basis, with the main factor under consideration being the individual’s risk of reoffending.
Because of the case-by-case evaluation, sometimes individuals who are at risk of being deemed inadmissible due to past crimes are allowed in without issue, the lawyer explained. Often, those crossing the border won't be outright asked if they have a criminal history, Pelenur said -- it depends on the agent.
“A lot of people don't even know that they're inadmissible,” Pelenur said. “You can be waved through incorrectly from a strict legal perspective, and this happens quite commonly, so they’ll have no clue.”
Bailey said he's had a border agent flag his criminal history once before, during the pandemic. However, that particular agent, Bailey recalled, deemed his entry to be low-risk and waved him through.
Once someone with a criminal record has been found to be inadmissible, the process to re-entry can be difficult, Pelenur said – for a clean slate, individuals must go through the criminal rehabilitation program, a lengthy process that can’t be initiated until five years after an individual has completed their sentence.
“[Once submitted], it can literally take years to process,” he said. “It can be a real problem for people.”
Another option, which Pelenur called a kind of “stop gap,” is a ‘Temporary Resident Permit.’
“It’s a [permit] that allows people to enter Canada when they have a criminal inadmissibility, and they're not yet allowed to apply or obtain the criminal rehabilitation,” he explained.
A temporary resident permit is only good for one entry and expires after a predetermined amount of time. These permits are granted to individuals whose need to enter or stay in Canada outweighs any possible health or safety risks to Canadian society, as determined by an immigration or a border agent.
At the time of publication, Bailey said he was in the process of applying for a temporary resident permit so that he can see his family as soon as possible and is also seeking to start the criminal rehabiliation process with his lawyer, he said.
LOOKING AHEAD
Canada’s inadmissibility rules can be “harsh,” Pelenur said, and the system, at the end of the day, is not a very permissive one, he added. “But I do think it’s fair,” the lawyer stated.
For Bailey, the matter transcends immigration policy into the personal – he says the bottom line, for him, remains his family. His wife has been carrying for five children alone for two weeks now, he says, while holding a full-time job.
“It’s been a complete role reversal,” Bailey said. “I used to stay at home and pretty much run the household – with [five] kids it’s its own full-time job.”
Jimmy and Emily's family can be seen above. (Handout by Bailey)
In the meantime, he said he’s focusing on getting his temporary permit and consoling his family, including Lachlan, who still doesn’t quite understand the situation.
“He’s starting to freak out when people in his life leave – like when his mom goes to the store,” Bailey said. “He thinks that people aren't coming back.”
“I just tell him I love him and that I’ll be there as soon as I can.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Union representing 35,000 CRA workers vote in favour of strike
The union representing more than 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) service workers voted 'overwhelmingly' in favour of strike action Friday. Members are in a legal strike position as of April 14.
Less than half of Canadians are satisfied with provincial health care: survey
A new Ipsos poll shows less than half of Canadians are pleased with their provincial health care system and the majority believe private entities can provide faster services.
Father of Ontario family banned indefinitely from Canada over decade-old charges
An Ohio father has been crossing into Canada for years without issue, but that all changed this month when he was denied entry indefinitely because of charges from a decade ago.
N.S. mass shooting: how gun smuggling happened, and the inquiry's call for reforms
A decade before a Nova Scotia man used smuggled guns to murder 22 people in the province in 2020, police information systems had labelled him as a firearms risk.
Canadian arriving from Syria arrested in Montreal, transported to Alberta for bail hearing: RCMP
A 38-year-old Canadian who was repatriated from Syria on Thursday was arrested under a Terrorism Peace Bond application, RCMP say.
Man kills hostage at California park after wounding officer
A man fleeing police in Northern California took two hostages at a public park, killing one of them before surrendering, after earlier wounding a California Highway Patrol officer, authorities said.
Report: Russia formally charges Wall Street Journal reporter
Jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been charged with espionage in Russia and has entered a formal denial, two Russian news agencies reported Friday.
New documents give inside look at how an Ontario man allegedly smuggled up to 1,000 people across U.S. border
New documents reveal how a Brampton, Ont. man, who allegedly boasted he smuggled more than 1,000 people into the U.S., conducted his operation and the steep prices he charged.
One in three Canadians believe grocery store price gouging is the main reason for food price increases: survey
One in three Canadians believe grocery stores engaging in price gouging is the main reason food prices have been rising in Canada recently, according to a new survey of nearly 10,000 Canadians.
Montreal
-
Hundreds of thousands still without power in Quebec following ice storm
More than 540,000 Hydro-Quebec customers remain in the dark after a fierce ice storm knocked out power across much of the province on Wednesday. Montreal remains one of the hardest-hit regions, with over 325,000 customers still missing electricity as of around 1 p.m.
-
Canadian arriving from Syria arrested in Montreal, transported to Alberta for bail hearing: RCMP
A 38-year-old Canadian who was repatriated from Syria on Thursday was arrested under a Terrorism Peace Bond application, RCMP say.
-
Power outage: 60 evaluated for carbon monoxide poisoning in Montreal, Laval
More than 60 people were evaluated in Montreal and Laval for carbon monoxide poisoning since Wednesday as thousands of Quebecers remain without electricity following an ice storm.
London
-
Bodies of missing men located near Hepworth, OPP say
NEW I On Monday, the grim discovery of two bodies was made in South Bruce Peninsula. Following a harrowing search, police confirmed on Friday the identities of the deceased are that of two men, Keith Campbell and Justin Yeo, who went missing near Hepworth, Ont. in late January.
-
Toy and comic collectors flock to London show
A collector extravaganza took place in London, Ont. Good Friday as hundreds of people visited the London Collectibles Expo.
-
What’s open and closed in London, Ont. this Easter long weekend
As Londoners prepare to enjoy their Easter long weekend, people may be wondering what businesses and city services are operating as usual. Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in London this holiday long weekend.
Kitchener
-
Man wanted for hate-motivated incident on Waterloo bus
Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who is believed to be involved in a hate-motivated incident on a Waterloo bus.
-
Kitchener Rangers sweep Windsor Spitfires to advance to next round of playoffs
The Kitchener Rangers bested the Windsor Spitfires 5-1 in Game 4 of their series Thursday evening, advancing the Rangers to the second round of OHL playoffs.
-
Guelph Storm keep their OHL playoff hopes alive with Game 4 win
The Guelph Storm were on the verge of being eliminated from round one of their OHL playoff series with the Sarnia Sting, but managed to pull off a win Thursday night at the Sleeman Centre.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Union representing 35,000 CRA workers vote in favour of strike
The union representing more than 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) service workers voted 'overwhelmingly' in favour of strike action Friday. Members are in a legal strike position as of April 14.
-
'Quite beside ourselves': Manitoba couple say inheritance was removed from their bank account
A Manitoba couple wants answers after an inheritance cheque they deposited disappeared from one of their bank accounts with no notice – a problem they've been told was due to the pen they used to sign the cheque.
-
Father of Ontario family banned indefinitely from Canada over decade-old charges
An Ohio father has been crossing into Canada for years without issue, but that all changed this month when he was denied entry indefinitely because of charges from a decade ago.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa sets goal to restore power to all customers by Saturday night
Hydro Ottawa hopes to restore power to all homes and businesses in Ottawa by the end of Saturday, as thousands of customers remain without power across the national capital region following Wednesday's ice storm.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Easter weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Easter weekend.
-
Fire destroys former Appleton, Ont. General Store building
Emergency crews responded to the fire in the former Appleton General Store on County Road 11 Friday morning. There is no word on the cause of the fire.
Windsor
-
Here comes the sun – and the heat
WEATHER I The Easter long weekend will boast ample sunshine and warmth for the Windsor, Ont. region, and with this week’s weather featuring temperatures that are well above seasonal, Windsorites might want to keep their summer clothing and sunscreen on standby.
-
Playoff tracker: Spitfires knocked out of OHL playoffs by Kitchener Rangers
Windsor suffered a bitter loss against the Kitchener Rangers on Thursday night, knocking them out of the OHL playoffs after a 5-1 loss.
-
What’s open/closed for Easter 2023 in Windsor-Essex
Here’s a look at what’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex over the Easter weekend April 7-10, 2023.
Barrie
-
Bodies of missing men located near Hepworth, OPP say
NEW I On Monday, the grim discovery of two bodies was made in South Bruce Peninsula. Following a harrowing search, police confirmed on Friday the identities of the deceased are that of two men, Keith Campbell and Justin Yeo, who went missing near Hepworth, Ont. in late January.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Union representing 35,000 CRA workers vote in favour of strike
The union representing more than 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) service workers voted 'overwhelmingly' in favour of strike action Friday. Members are in a legal strike position as of April 14.
-
Woman warns about cheap pet toy after it leads to $8,100 surgery for dog
An Ontario woman feared her dog was going to die after ingesting fibers from a rope toy.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting: how gun smuggling happened, and the inquiry's call for reforms
A decade before a Nova Scotia man used smuggled guns to murder 22 people in the province in 2020, police information systems had labelled him as a firearms risk.
-
University of Prince Edward Island, faculty union set to begin mediation Saturday amid strike
The University of Prince Edward Island and its faculty union are set to meet Saturday for the first of five days of mediated talks.
-
Early Easter puts damper on Newfoundland tradition of eating seal on Good Friday
This year's early Easter holiday has put a damper on a long-standing tradition for some in St. John's to eat fresh seal meat -- often in a flipper pie -- on Good Friday.
Calgary
-
New Calgary high school gets a name
A high school now under construction in the Calgary community of Coventry Hills has a name: North Trail High School.
-
Alberta premier says politicians cannot talk to accused, but her call was OK
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, a week after she was overheard on a leaked phone call offering to help an accused with his upcoming criminal trial, says MLAs and cabinet ministers are not free to engage in such discussions because the system must be independent.
-
Blue Line closed between Whitehorn and Franklin stations over Easter weekend
For those wondering where their CTrain is Friday, check the Sunday schedule.
Winnipeg
-
Four face new homicide charges after third victim in 2022 Point Douglas attacks dies
Three teenagers and a 21-year-old prison inmate face new homicide charges after an assault victim died from his injuries months after being attacked.
-
One in three Canadians believe grocery store price gouging is the main reason for food price increases: survey
One in three Canadians believe grocery stores engaging in price gouging is the main reason food prices have been rising in Canada recently, according to a new survey of nearly 10,000 Canadians.
-
Winnipeg police chief says 'no evidence to support homicide' in case of woman's body found in landfill
Winnipeg's police chief says there is 'no evidence to support homicide' in the death of a woman whose body was found in a city landfill.
Vancouver
-
Meet Maple and Mei Mei: Vancouver zoo reveals names of rare red pandas born in June
The first red pandas ever born on the West Coast officially have names, the Greater Vancouver Zoo revealed Friday.
-
Drug circulating Kelowna linked to high risk of fatal overdose: Interior Health, BCCDC
A drug circulating through B.C.’s Interior is putting people at high risk of fatal overdose, multiple health authorities warn.
-
Back on Vancouver's Hastings Street with no tent, no mattress and nowhere to go
On Thursday, city garbage trucks and crews made their way down Vancouver's East Hastings Street as police restricted access while the street and sidewalks were swept and hosed down.
Edmonton
-
Canadian arriving from Syria arrested in Montreal, transported to Alberta for bail hearing: RCMP
A 38-year-old Canadian who was repatriated from Syria on Thursday was arrested under a Terrorism Peace Bond application, RCMP say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Union representing 35,000 CRA workers vote in favour of strike
The union representing more than 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) service workers voted 'overwhelmingly' in favour of strike action Friday. Members are in a legal strike position as of April 14.
-
'They did a lot of research': Edmonton students create sustainable lip balm as school project
Students at Lillian Osborne School in Edmonton are celebrating the success of their very own business.