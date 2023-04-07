Father of Ontario family banned indefinitely from Canada over decade-old charges

Jimmy Bailey can be seen alongside his fiancée Emily and two of his children above. (Handout by Bailey) Jimmy Bailey can be seen alongside his fiancée Emily and two of his children above. (Handout by Bailey)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton