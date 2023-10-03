Toronto

    • Fatal crash on Hwy. 401 in Etobicoke, westbound lanes blocked

    Police say a 64-year-old man from Toronto is dead after a crash on Highway 401 at Renforth Drive on Tuesday Oct. 3, 2023. (X/OPP Highway Safety Division) Police say a 64-year-old man from Toronto is dead after a crash on Highway 401 at Renforth Drive on Tuesday Oct. 3, 2023. (X/OPP Highway Safety Division)

    A 64-year-old Toronto man has died following a collision on Highway 401 in Etobicoke this morning.

    The collision occurred in the westbound lanes of the highway near Renforth Drive. Police said one victim was transported to hospital, where he died a short time later.

    The westbound collector lanes are blocked due to the investigation.

    More to come… 

