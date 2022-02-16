Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard's sexual assault case has been adjourned to late March.

Nygard, 80, is charged with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement, which Toronto police have said relate to alleged incidents in the late 1980s and mid-2000s.

He has denied all the allegations.

Nygard, the former head of a multimillion-dollar clothing company, was flown to Toronto from Winnipeg in October to face the charges.

He was first arrested in Winnipeg in 2020 under the Extradition Act after being charged with nine sex-related counts in New York.

Defence lawyer Brian Greenspan says they are awaiting word from the Minister of Justice on Nygard's surrender to be extradited to New York.

The Toronto case is set to return to court on March 30.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2022.