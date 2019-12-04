TORONTO -- A family who moved to Canada nearly 50 years ago with only $48 in their pocket have made the largest single donation in the Scarborough Health Network's history.

Deepa and Narinder Lal moved to Canada in 1972 and after working a variety of jobs, launched a label making company called Metro Label from their basement. It went on to be one of North America's largest label making companies and was mainly operated out of Scarborough.

The son of Deepa Lal and Narinder Lal, Sandeep, told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday that his parents are passionate about donating to the Scarborough community.

"The Scarborough hospitals attracts the least amount of attention from wealthy donors," Sandeep Lal told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday.

"We're hoping that this will start a trend of other people donating to Scarborough institutions."

"There are a lot of immigrants in the Scarborough area and many of them did well and we are hoping that we can provide some leadership for these people to donate."

The Lal's have requested the exact amount of their multi-million dollar donation be kept private.

Meanwhile, the family will be honoured on Wednesday night at Scarborough Health Network General hospital, where new name for the hospital's emergency room will be announced.

"With this gift, patients of SHN’s Birchmount, Centenary, and General hospitals will benefit from shorter wait times, improved patient care, and the advanced technology the Scarborough community expects and deserves," a statement from the hospital on Wednesday said.

"It will also support Centenary hospital’s Arrhythmia Program, which is part of the Cardiac Regional Centre of Excellence."