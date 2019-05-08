

The family of a Toronto physician beaten to death to by her husband in 2016 says the grief they feel will never match the impact her death will have on her three young children.

The mother, father and sister of Elana Fric Shamji were among those to tell a sentencing hearing on Wednesday how her killer and husband Mohammed Shamji has destroyed their family.

Fric Shamji’s mother was the first to describe her grief to the court.

Ana Fric described her daughter as idyllic, “the child any parent would hope for.”

Fric and her husband, Joe Fric, worked overtime to help Fric-Shamji afford medical school. They were beyond proud when she obtained two university degrees – in education and science – in four years.

“There was always a smile on her face,” Fric said. “She was full of love and laughter.”

She said her loss has “destroyed” their lives and the lives of her three young children forever.

“Instead of making gifts for Mother’s Day, they have to lay flowers on her grave,” she said.

Fric told the court she and Joe are raising Fric Shamji’s three children.

“(We) can’t ever come close to replacing the love of their mother,” said Joe.

Fric-Shamji’s sister, Caroline Lekic, told the court she’s “haunted” by the violent way Shamji took her life.

“I will never be able to talk to her, see her smile or laugh at her funny jokes,” she said. “She deserved a beautiful life with her children. The wrong life was taken.”

Lekic said the family has only their memories to hold on to now – all of which are good.

“Her compassion and enthusiasm were an inspiration to all those around her,” she said. “We all have good memories, but no Elana.”

Those sitting in the body of the courtroom could not hold back their tears, the couple’s eldest daughter among them.

She wiped away tears while her aunt described her mother, eventually leaving the courtroom upset.

Mohammed Shamji’s family, however, showed little emotion as they listened to the submissions.

Shamji, a Toronto neurosurgeon, pleaded guilty last month second-degree murder in his wife’s death.

Court heard Fric-Shamji handed her husband divorce papers two days before he attacked her during a heated argument in the bedroom of their North York home while their children were asleep.

Shamji beat her, breaking her neck and ribs, before choking her to death.

He then stuffed her body in a suitcase and abandoned it by a river in Kleinberg, Ont.

Her body was found on Dec. 1, 2016 and Shamji was arrested a day later.

Shamji, 43, is facing an automatic life sentence, but it is up to a judge to determine when he can apply for parole.

The Crown and defence submitted a joint recommendation to set parole ineligibility at 14 years.

The Crown argues that the aggravating factors in the case include Fric Shamji being murdered in her family home, with her children sleeping nearby, and that her body was disposed of in a suitcase.

However, the Crown told the court there are prospects for Shamji’s rehabilitation. A no-contact order between Shamji and his children has also been requested.