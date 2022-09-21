Family, colleagues pay final respects to slain Toronto police officer
Toronto police Const. Andrew Hong was hailed at his funeral Wednesday as a kind and dedicated public servant who fiercely loved his home and work families and touched all who met him.
"Along with your countless cherished colleagues and friends, the hearts of Torontonians break alongside yours as we join you in mourning this exceptional police officer, and wonderful man and honoring us incredible dedication, along with his supreme sacrifice,” Toronto Police Services Board Chair Jim Hart said, addressing Hong’s family.
Thousands of officers took part in the funeral for Hong, the Toronto police officer who was fatally gunned down in Mississauga last week.
“Although we cannot share in the depths of sorrow and sadness that Andrew's loved ones feel, we can all share in the work to uphold his legacy,” Toronto police Chief James Ramer said.
Tearing up, Ramer recalled reading the social media tribute posted by Hong’s daughter Mia after he “shared the horrific news” with the family.
“I am not alone when I say that I read her words with great difficulty and heartbreak. And most of all, with astonishment, astonishment for her bravery, spirit and love. I know I am not alone when I say that it will carry the words she wrote with me for the rest of my life.”
Premier Doug Ford, who attended the funeral, said that “like many officers, we were told that Andrew was made of steel on the outside, but had a heart of gold on the inside.”
The entire city is grieving along with the Hong family, Mayor John Tory said.
“I told Jenny and Mia and Alex yesterday when I met them and the rest of their family, that I was certain that all 3 million people who live in the city would have come to visit if they could have and I know that they are here in spirit and in support today,” Tory said.
The funeral itself got underway around 12:10 p.m. Bagpipes played as Hong’s casket, draped in a Canadian flag, was carried into the hall by eight officers in ceremonial uniform.
The ceremony included a Korean traditional folk song ‘My Beloved One,’ which speaks to having courage in the face of hardship, performed by the Korean Traditional Music Association of Canada.
Toronto police say over 8,000 people are in attendance at today's procession, including 3,000 from outside their jurisdiction. They include officers from the OPP and around the GTA, as well as from forces in Quebec, Halifax and the United States.
Dignitaries in attendance included representatives from all level of government, including Premier Doug Ford, Mayor John Tory, Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and former Toronto police chief Bill Blair and Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino.
Earlier in the day, a hearse carrying Hong's casket left the Kane-Jarret Funeral Home in Thornhill shortly before 9:30 a.m. and thousands of officers lined the route as it made its way to the Toronto Congress Centre (TCC). A ceremonial honour guard met the hearse outside when it arrived at around 10:30 a.m. and carried the casket inside.
While the funeral was not open to the public, people earlier lined Highway 407 overpasses along the route to watch the hearse pass by.
Hong, 48, was one of three people fatally shot by a gunman who went on a shooting spree in the GTA on Sept. 12.
He was taking part in a training exercise in Mississauga and was on a lunch break when he was shot at close range in an unprovoked attack at a Tim Hortons. Investigators have said they believe the suspect was “looking for a police officer.”
The gunman then crossed the road to another parking lot where he shot another person and stole their vehicle. He then took off to an auto body shop in Milton where he shot three others. Shakeel Ashraf, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene while the third person who was fatally shot – 28-year-old international student Satwinder Singh – died in hospital several days later.
The gunman was eventually tracked down to a cemetery in Hamilton, where he was fatally shot during an interaction with police.
Friends, colleagues and family have remembered Hong, a 22-year veteran of the force, as a “larger than life” character, a loveable practical joker who was affable and well-liked by all who met him.
Hong is survived by his wife, two teenage children and his parents. His family issued a statement following his death, but have asked for privacy while they grieve.
However the public was invited to view the procession as Hong’s body was transferred from the funeral home in Thornhill to the Toronto Congress Centre, where the funeral service is set to
Books of condolence were made available for the public to sign at Traffic Services and Toronto Police Headquarters until Tuesday. Visitation was also held Tuesday at the funeral home in Thornhill.
