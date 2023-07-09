Family and friends remember mother of two killed in daytime Toronto shooting

Graphic content warning: This story contains details readers may find disturbing.

The woman struck by a stray bullet and killed in Leslieville during a daytime shooting Friday, is being remembered as a loving mother and friend who had a gift for connecting people.

Karolina Huebner-Makurat, known as Caroline by loved ones, is survived by her husband, Adrian Makurat, and daughters Claudia, 7, and Nella, 4.

The 44-year-old was killed after three men got into an altercation during the noon hour near the corner of Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue.

In a video shared with CTV News Toronto, four shots can be heard during the shooting. Toronto police are currently searching for three suspects wanted in connection with the fatal incident.

“We are extremely touched by the tremendous support and are managing somehow now,” Makurat told CTV News Toronto Sunday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Huebner-Makurat’s family, “all heartbroken by this senseless passing,” it reads.

Huebner-Makurat was out for a walk along Queen Street to pick up lunch prior to the shooting.

“Caroline loved life and was instant friends with everyone she met. Her great sense of humour always lightened up all situations. She was a kind soul, always eager to lend a helping hand,” organizers wrote.

Makurat also told CTV News his wife was an excellent communicator and was very skilled at bringing people together.

He’s encouraging people to reach out to family, friends and colleagues they haven’t spoken to in some time to talk with one another.

“Trauma brings people together which is nice, but communication shouldn’t be dependent on hardship. Caroline would love this. And it’s my goal to continue to connect people as Caroline did globally,” he said.

The GoFundMe page also describes Huebner-Makurat as a shining light in the lives of her daughters, with her death leaving them grappling with unimaginable grief and uncertainty.

“Caroline was more than just a mother; she was a constant source of love, strength, and support for her girls. She worked tirelessly to provide them with a nurturing and stable environment, striving to give them the best opportunities in life,” the page reads.

The online fundraiser said money raised will be dedicated to securing the family’s emotional and psychological well-being and causes ‘near and dear’ to the family.

“Caroline's spirit will forever live on in her children, and through our collective efforts, we can ensure her legacy continues to shine brightly.”