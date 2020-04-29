TORONTO -- Dozens of families are asking the Ontario government to investigate a long-term care and retirement home in Pickering, Ont. grappling with 49 deaths and more than 200 cases of COVID-19.

The 233-bed Orchard Villa long-term care and retirement home has had at least 282 staff and residents infected with COVID-19, according to data released by Durham Region on Thursday.

On Wednesday, families sent a letter to Ontario Premier Doug Ford, as well as numerous provincial ministries, saying they have been left in the dark since the deadly outbreak began at the home on April 9.

“We … have watched and waited and been kept in the dark … we at no time agreed to place our loved ones in another’s care with the understanding that we would receive no communication about their health, safety and wellbeing,” more than 50 people wrote in the joint letter.

“At the present time, and during the preceding two weeks, information regarding our family members has been withheld from us and this is no longer acceptable to us.”

“We are no longer willing to wait on the sidelines while our loved ones die.”

The families say that evidence has come to light that indicates their loved ones have suffered neglect during the past two weeks.

“We have heard numerous rumours and hearsay about staff shortages, food shortages, lack of care and unsafe health practices,” they wrote. “We would like to verify what is true and what is rumour, but we have had no verifiable information on any account.”

“Those of us who have chosen to send our families to the hospital have received horrible reports regarding their physical state beyond which even COVID-19 could have induced. Keeping this in mind we are now demanding full and consistent information as it pertains to our family members.”

Southbridge Care Homes admitted to CTV News Toronto last week that its Orchard Villa home has been struggling with a severe staff shortage and it has reached out to various levels of government for help.

A local hospital recently moved some resources to the home and the military has now promised to help as well as provide care and support for residents.

The families are asking the province to ensure that families are given immediate and complete information regarding the health, safety and wellbeing of their loved ones.

They are also asking for confirmation as to whether or not COVID-19 testing is being carried out by a registered nurse as per testing guidelines and confirmation that all residents are receiving three meals a day and adequate hydration.

The letter states that families also want the province to confirm that hygiene procedures are being completed for each resident and are demanding a “full investigation into the practices of Orchard Villa Long-term Care Home as well as its owners, Southbridge … as well as any information moving forward as it pertains to the care and safekeeping of the residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The families have written that “grave decisions and errors” have occurred at Orchard Villa.

“We feel we must speak now on behalf our loved ones who have been in lockdown since March 14, 2020 and who therefore cannot speak for themselves,” they said.

“They have entrusted their voices to us and we are now demanding to be heard … We respectfully request immediate answers and immediate access to information.”

Of the 282 COVID-19 cases at Orchard Villa, Durham Region reported that 245 of those cases were at the long-term care side of them home, while 37 were at its retirement side.

At the long-term care side, 145 people are currently in isolation, 42 people have had their illness resolved, 47 people have died and 11 are currently hospitalized.

At the retirement side, 30 people are currently in self-isolation, two people have had their illness resolved, two people have died and three people are in hospital.