Fake fan who took selfie with Punjabi rapper minutes before murder among eight arrested
Eight people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Punjabi rapper with ties to Toronto, including one individual who took selfies with the victim minutes before the shooting.
Sidhu Moose Wala was driving in Mansa, Punjab with two other people when he was shot. The 28-year-old was rushed to hospital, but was later pronounced dead.
In a news release issued Tuesday, Punjab police said at least eight people had been taken into custody “for providing logistic support, conducing (recognisance) and harbouring the shooters.”
According to police, one of the eight individuals allegedly kept tabs on Moose Wala’s moments by impersonating as a fan. The suspect, who police identified as Sandeep Singh (alias Kekda of Sirsa), took selfies with the singer as he was leaving his home minutes before the murder took place.
Police said that Kekda allegedly shared details of Moose Wala’s security detail, the fact that he was travelling in a non-bullet-proof vehicle, and the number of people he was with.
Other suspects allegedly delivered the car to the suspected shooters while others provided shelter to “associates” earlier in the year who were surveilling Moose Wala’s home and surrounding areas.
Police say they have identified four shooters in connection with the incident. No concrete details have been released, but investigators say the shooters and handlers operated "from abroad."
Moose Wala attended Humber College in Toronto as an international as student and lived in Brampton, Ont. for many years. In 2020, his lyrics became the focus of an investigation in Indian and he was charged for allegedly promoting gun culture.
He joined India’s Congress Party last year and ran in the state’s assembly elections, winning second place.
A day before he was killed, local media reported that security for more than 400 people, including Moose Wala, was pulled in an effort to crack down on VIP culture.
With files from CTV News Toronto's Phil Tsekouras
