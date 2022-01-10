Advertisement
Extreme cold weather alert issued for Toronto
People wait to cross a street in Chinatown during a cold and windy day in Toronto on Thursday, January 10, 2019. The city declared an extreme cold alert. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
An extreme cold weather alert has been issued for the city of Toronto today as temperatures plummet this morning.
Environment Canada is calling for a high of -6 C in Toronto today but the temperature will feel closer to -20 this morning when factoring in the wind chill.
Slightly warmer weather will surface during the day on Monday but frigid temperatures will return tonight.
Overnight, the national weather agency says the temperature will drop to -16 C, feeling closer to -25 with the wind chill.
Warming centres will open across the city today in response to the extreme cold weather alert, which was issued by the city’s medical officer of health on Monday morning.