Executive Committee gives nod to CafeTO changes, but asks staff for options around fees, other concerns

CafeTO

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Still no answers on yearslong bread price-fixing scandal: law professor

More than five years since Canada’s Competition Bureau began an investigation into an alleged bread-price fixing scheme, no conclusions have been drawn nor charges laid. As the watchdog is now probing whether grocery stores are profiting from inflation, one expert says the effectiveness of its tools are in question.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton