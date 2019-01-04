

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A male victim took himself to hospital after a shooting in the city’s east end overnight.

Police say that it appears that people in two separate cars were involved in some sort of exchange of gunfire on Walpole Avenue, which is in the vicinity of Greenwood Avenue and Gerrard Street.

The male victim sustained a gunshot wound to his head in that confrontation and took himself to hospital with injuries that are believed to be serious but non-life threatening.

One area resident who spoke with CP24 on Friday morning said that he heard the gunfire while using the bathroom at around 2:30 a.m. He said that he rushed outside after about a minute but by that point the vehicles had vanished.

Reports from the scene indicate that bullet holes from at least two different weapons have been found on four vehicles in the area. Multiple shell casings have also been found on the roadway.

“Remember the old garbage cans. Bang, bang, bang, bang, bang. That is what one series of shots sounded like. And then it was like somebody banging on a log. It was multiple shots and several thumping shots,” the resident who spoke to CP24 said.

The resident who spoke with CP24 said that a car belonging to a woman that he lives has at least seven bullet holes as a result of the shooting.

As of 9 a.m., forensics officers were continuing to scour the scene and were expected to remain on site for an extended period of time.

Police are appealing to anyone in the area who may have seen something to contact investigators.