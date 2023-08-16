Eviction notice given to Allan Gardens encampment residents is 'fake,' City of Toronto says

Someone wants to clear out to the encampment in Allan Gardens so badly that they’ve gone so far as to distribute phony eviction notices to people staying in tents there.

Recently, a number of individuals residing at downtown east park were given an unsigned letter on a white sheet of paper with the City of Toronto’s logo that ordered them to vacate the park “immediately.”

“As of September 1, 2023, the City of Toronto will no longer be allowing squatters to loiter in public areas of the city,” it read.

“This new By-Law (sic) is one of many changes the City of Toronto intends to make moving forward with the current and ongoing housing crisis. Please have all your property and belongings off ALL PUBLIC Toronto, Ontario, Canada property immediately.”

The one-page note dated Aug. 16 goes on to say that the city would “enforce removal of all property and persons at your expense and will not be reimbursing any loss of property” by Sept. 1.

People are then directed to contact their “city council” or Mayor Olivia Chow at City Hall, if they have any “questions or concerns,” but “NO PHONE CALLS OR EMAILS PLEASE!”

The City of Toronto confirmed in a statement provided to CP24 on Wednesday afternoon that it is aware of a letter that was left at Allan Gardens.

“(It) is fake and not associated with the City, and the enforcement referred to in this fake letter is not happening,” Russell Baker, the city’s manager of media relations and issues management, wrote in an email.

“This kind of deceptive and misleading act is disappointing and unacceptable. The City encourages park users who come across these fake letters to report them to 311.”

More to come. This is a developing story.