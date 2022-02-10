A high school in Etobicoke is investigating after anti-Black graffiti was discovered in three of the school’s bathrooms.

On Wednesday, the principal at the Etobicoke School of the Arts issued a memo to students and families about anti-Black graffiti found in three separate bathrooms on the first and second floors of the school.

"It was a 15-hour period approximately. So, discovered in the evening and then again in the morning. Two, again, separate time frames in which one incident was discovered, or one act, and in the other incident two acts of graffiti were discovered," Fawthrop told CP24 on Thursday.

Fawthrop said students discovered all of the graffiti.

"This was a hateful and unacceptable act and we hope for, certainly, swift and quick accountability. And so we're working to ensure there's accountability for this," he said.

"This is not representative of our community. We stand for better, we stand for inclusivity, acceptance," he added.

Fawthrop said that Toronto police have been contacted and are investigating the incidents.

CP24 has reached out to police for a comment.

No suspects have been identified.

The anti-Black graffiti was discovered as the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is celebrating African Heritage Month, which recognizes the achievements and contributions of peoples of African descent to Canada and the world.

Two other TDSB schools have made headlines this week for derogatory and racist incidents.

On Tuesday, a North York middle school reported two separate antisemitic incidents, where students constructed a swastika out of construction paper, and performed the Nazi salute in front of a Jewish student.

At another TDSB middle school, a teacher was put on home assignment after allegedly comparing COVID-19 vaccine mandates to the yellow star of David that Jews were forced to wear as identifiers during the Holocaust.