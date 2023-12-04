TORONTO
Toronto

    • Escaped kangaroo found safe after 3 days on the loose in Ontario

    A kangaroo that escaped the Oshawa Zoo last week has been recaptured after more than three days on the loose, with one police officer sustaining minor injuries during the effort to apprehend the marsupial.

    Durham police said the marsupial was successfully caught at around 6 a.m. Monday morning on Winchester Road in Oshawa, Ont., in the same area it was first spotted on Friday.

    It is seemingly uninjured and will be assessed by staff with the Oshawa Zoo, police said.

    One officer sustained minor injuries while attempting to apprehend the animal.

    The kangaroo, one of two that were in the process of being transferred to a zoo in Quebec, escaped handlers from the Oshawa Zoo and Fun Farm on Thursday night. It was set to spend one night at the zoo before continuing east on Friday.

    “This is not our kangaroo,” Cameron Preyde, an employee with the zoo, told CP24 on Friday. It was just supposed to be a stopover, like a hotel room, on its way to Quebec.”

    However, as handlers attempted to move it from a transport truck, it 'jumped over their heads,” Preyde said.

    The animal first garnered widespread attention when a community-run pet group, Team Chelsea, shared a video of it hopping alongside Winchester Road, just about three kilometres south of the zoo, just after 7:45 a.m. Friday morning.

    It was spotted multiple times in the area over the weekend, but despite efforts by volunteers and Oshawa Zoo staff, it was able to evade capture until Monday morning.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Global Affairs Canada confirms the death of an eighth Canadian amid the Israel-Hamas war, Venezuelans approve a referendum to claim sovereignty over much of Guyana, and international students are once again set to face working hour limits.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News