

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto and much of the GTA is in store for a wet Easter weekend, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency issued a special weather statement Thursday afternoon warning Toronto residents of “significant rain” over the next two days.

“Total rainfall amounts of 25 to 50 millimetres are likely Good Friday and Saturday as a series of low pressure systems from the Southern Plains states affect Southern Ontario,” the weather agency said. “Although the ground is generally no longer frozen, it will still have a limited ability to absorb this rainfall. As a result, some ponding of water is possible in low-lying areas. The rainfall warning criterion of 50 millimetres of rain within 24 hours is not expected to be reached in general.”

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 10 degrees on both Friday and Saturday. Fog is expected to develop late Friday evening, with winds gusting between 20 and 50 kilometers an hour.

But the weather agency says that the rain should end in time for the Easter Bunny to appear on Sunday.

Toronto residents can expect a mix of sun and cloud on Easter Sunday, with a high of 16 degrees. Environment Canada says the temperature will drop in the evening to a low of 6 degrees.