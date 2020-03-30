TORONTO -- An employee at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Ontario Power Generation (OPG) said on Monday the employee was sent home immediately upon experiencing symptoms of the virus and is now at home self-isolating.

The employee's last day at work was March 19 and the person received a positive test result on March 28.

A spokesperson for OPG said they have carried out deep cleaning at the facility and notified anyone who had been in contact with the employee.

There are now 10 employees who are now at home in self-isolation, OPG said.

"We are keeping in contact with this employee to ensure they have the resources they need during this difficult time," OPG said.

"We are telling employees who are sick or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, please do not come into work."

As of Monday morning, there were more than 1,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, including 23 deaths.