Emergency crews evacuate Maple Lodge Farms in Brampton after possible ammonia leak
Published Sunday, May 31, 2020 1:13PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, May 31, 2020 3:18PM EDT
A possible ammonia leak has prompted police to evacuate Maple Lodge Farms in Brampton. (Brampton Fire & Emergency Services)
TORONTO -- A possible ammonia leak has prompted police to evacuate Maple Lodge Farms in Brampton.
Peel Regional Police say no injuries have been reported but the building, located on Winston Churchill Boulevard near Steeles Avenue West, has been evacuated.
Police and Brampton Fire were on scene and advising anyone in buildings within a kilometre of the facility to stay inside.
It is not clear how the incident started or how it was reported, police said, adding that they have not yet confirmed that it is in fact an ammonia leak.