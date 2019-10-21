Elton John is set to perform in Toronto for the last two times this week.

“It’s been the most fantastic journey possible,” the British pop superstar said.

“I’m 72 years of age, I had the best year of my life professionally this year with the tour, the film, the book and ‘The Lion King’ coming out so it’s been an amazing year and I’m so grateful.”

John sat down for an exclusive interview with etalk’s Danielle Graham ahead of his shows at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday and Thursday night.

During the interview, he reflected on his “best year ever,” but admitted to a few missteps along the way.

“I mean – I regret the drugs, I regret the behaviour, but it got me to where I am now and where I am now is the happiest I’ve ever been.”

Rocketman @EltonOfficial is aiming for the stars with his farewell tour



Where does Elton John's yellow brick road lead from here? Full interview: https://t.co/R1AapRpkRx

John, who has been sober for 29 years now, has performed in front of crowds for more than 50 years.

“When I decided this was going to be the last hurrah, as far as touring goes, I wanted to raise the level visually, I wanted to sing better, I wanted to play better – I wanted to raise the bar.”

John said “there is no point in going out if you are just going through the motions.”

“So far, we have played 127 shows. I’m enjoying it more every night and we are playing and singing better than we ever have.”

Pop-up for fans in Toronto

While in Toronto for the tour, John stopped by his own pop-up store on Queen Street West.

Surprise, Toronto! Elton just delighted some lucky fans at his #EltonFarewellTour pop-up store, doing a surprise #EltonJohnBook autobiography signing!



Buy 'Me' at ➡️ https://t.co/Rr7Gge5r7b

Earlier this week, fans were spotted lining up for hours to get their hands on some exclusive merchandise.

But for the first 20 fans, the payoff was something very memorable. Those luck fans got the chance to meet the legendary musician and received a free autographed copy of his new autobiography “Me.”

A long wait for @gwenflegal but she'll be one of the first into the Toronto #EltonFarewellTour pop-up store today!



OPENING TIMES

October 21: 12.30pm - 8pm

October 22-26: 10am - 8pm

The pop-up is open until Saturday at 8 p.m.

The etalk exclusive interview airs in three parts beginning Tuesday night at 7 p.m. on CTV.