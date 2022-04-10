Elections Ontario offering more options for voting other than in person on June 2
Elections Ontario is encouraging residents to request mail-in ballots or take advantage of extra days of advanced voting this year in the hopes of thinning polling station crowds on the province's first -- and hopefully only -- election day amid COVID-19.
Political parties are currently making pandemic campaign plans and contingency arrangements as the official campaign start nears, but the body that administers Ontario's elections has had a possible pandemic election in its sights for a long time.
Chief electoral officer Greg Essensa wrote to the chief medical officer of health in the summer of 2020 asking for a task force, and the two offices have been meeting regularly since then, he said. Elections Ontario is taking the advice of the top doctor as well as looking at how other jurisdictions have run elections over the past two years.
When voters show up on June 2, they will see floor signage for physical distancing, Plexiglas screens, hand sanitizer and masks available -- face coverings won't be required of voters or staff but will be supplied for those who want one.
But Essensa is hoping many voters consider avoiding ballot boxes on June 2 altogether.
"I think one of the things that we're really trying to do this election is really look at flattening the curve of the vote," he said in an interview.
"Traditionally in Ontario -- it has always been this way -- probably 85 to 90 per cent of those who vote, vote on election day ... we want electors to vote when it's convenient for them, when the time is right for them, ensuring that they can come and vote in a safe, secure fashion. Really, that's our ultimate goal."
This year, there will be 10 days of advanced voting, up from five, Essensa said, and the local returning officer can move the poll location. It could be held for a few days in one community, then a few days in another community in the riding, which will be particularly helpful for rural areas, he said.
As well, Elections Ontario has a new online process to apply for a mail-in ballot. People can sign up from May 4 to May 27 and the local returning officer has to have the ballot by 6 p.m. on election day.
Other provinces that have held pandemic elections have seen significant increases in demand for voting by mail, Essensa said.
Ontario only had about 10,000 people vote by mail in the 2018 election, but this year it will likely be far more. In last year's federal election, 300,000 of the mail-in ballots came from Ontario, Essensa said.
On the campaign trail, the NDP is still planning to prioritize in-person events for leader Andrea Horwath, but will have a number of public health measures in place, said the party's executive director.
"(With virtual events) there is something that is lost, that sort of warm, human feeling that you get when you're in a room with folks," Lucy Watson said in an interview.
"The virtual events that we've done have been hugely successful, tremendous turnout, tremendous energy, and I think folks have still been able to make that connection. But, again, our preference and our priority is certainly to have the leader meet with Ontarians in their communities."
Planning is still underway, but many events will likely look like a rally Horwath held last Sunday -- outdoors with masks required, Watson said. All candidates and any volunteer who will interact with a member of the public are fully vaccinated, she said.
When canvassing, the party is "strongly encouraging" candidates and volunteers to stay masked, Watson said. Recently, one incumbent candidate tested positive for COVID-19 a day after door knocking in her riding. She and others in that situation will adhere to all isolation guidelines, Watson said.
The party also plans to have a COVID compliance staff member as part of the central campaign, she said.
"We believe that it's our shared responsibility to mitigate risk, and our primary goal is to ensure that activities are safe for the volunteers and the campaigners, the candidates and for the members of the public who are interacting with them," Watson said.
The Liberals came under fire from some supporters for a recent indoor event at which candidates appeared unmasked, though public health rules were followed. Party spokeswoman Beckie Codd-Downey said for the duration of the campaign they will continue to follow restrictions.
"Our candidates are all vaccinated and future candidates will be as well," she said in a statement. "(Leader Steven Del Duca) loves to be out on the road connecting with people and we plan to continue as long as it's safe."
Becky Smit, the Ontario Greens' campaign chair, said they will follow the advice of public health experts.
"That includes taking precautions like masking and physical distancing at indoor events, and using outdoor spaces when possible," she said in a written statement. "We're running a versatile and flexible campaign and are ready to pivot as needed."
A statement from the Progressive Conservatives said the party "will continue to follow all public health rules."
As the campaign approaches, Elections Ontario has launched a new app, which will let voters map their poll locations, see candidate information, options on ways to vote and get notifications when a new candidate is registered. It also provides an electronic version of the voter information card, complete with barcode.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Loblaws resolves snack price dispute, Frito-Lay returning to store shelves
Loblaw Companies Ltd. and PepsiCo Inc. have resolved a more than month-long dispute that halted shipments of several snack food brands to the Canadian retailer.
Ontario reports 977 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 15 additional deaths
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 977 patients in hospital with COVID-19 on Sunday and 15 additional deaths due to the disease.
Living with COVID-19: Experts divided on U.K. plan as cases soar
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's conservative government is determined to stick to its 'living with COVID' plan, but experts disagree on whether the country is coping well.
Charest condemns leadership rival Poilievre's convoy, crypto, climate policies
Doubling down on his condemnation of his Conservative leadership rival, Jean Charest says that Pierre Poilievre should be disqualified from becoming leader of the federal Conservative party over his support of the 'Freedom Convoy,' and called his position on cryptocurrency 'bizarre.'
Live updates: Ukraine says 2,200 men detained trying to leave
Ukraine's border guard agency says that about 2,200 Ukrainian men of fighting age have been detained so far while trying to leave the country in violation of martial law.
'Amazing, loving and kind' Calgary mother killed in 'targeted' shooting
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and say the victim is 23-year-old Jamie Lynn Scheible.
'I finally felt seen:' New movie tells the story of wife's efforts to clear Steven Truscott's name
The story of the fight to clear Steven Truscott's name is now being told on the big screen – but this time it's from his wife's perspective.
Zelenskyy: Russian aggression not limited to Ukraine alone
Russia is targeting all of Europe with its invasion of Ukraine, and stopping Moscow's aggression is essential for the security of all democracies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said as Russian forces prepared for battle in the east of his country.
Multiple people injured after shooting incident in east Windsor, Ont.
Five victims, all adult men, suffered gunshot wounds following a shooting incident in Windsor.
Montreal
-
Frustration over COVID-19 restrictions boosts Quebec Conservatives ahead of fall vote
In a province where opposition parties have generally backed the government's COVID-19 restrictions, Conservative leader Eric Duhaime has built support through his opposition to lockdown measures. His party, which received less than two per cent of the vote in Quebec's 2018 provincial election when it was led by Adrien Pouliot, is now regularly polling in second or third place.
-
'Still processing': Montreal doctor evacuated Ukrainian patients at train station just days before attack
Just days before a missile struck a Ukrainian railroad station, claiming dozens of lives, one Quebec doctor was helping hospital patients onto trains at that very spot.
-
After three possible femicides, Quebec expert says more drastic measures needed to reduce violence against women
Those who study the issue feel Quebec needs to do more work earlier to decrease the chances of domestic violence and femicide in the province.
London
-
One person taken to hospital following southwest London, Ont. crash
Witnesses say they were “amazed” to see the male driver of a heavily damaged car walking after a crash Saturday morning in London, Ont.
-
Firefighters extinguish structure fire in Sarnia
Damage is estimated at $30,000 following a structure fire in Sarnia, Ont. on Saturday night.
-
Ontario reports 977 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 15 additional deaths
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 977 patients in hospital with COVID-19 on Sunday and 15 additional deaths due to the disease.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports 977 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 15 additional deaths
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 977 patients in hospital with COVID-19 on Sunday and 15 additional deaths due to the disease.
-
Passport problems as many return to travelling outside Canada
As people return to travelling outside of Canada, many are running into issues getting a new passport.
-
Elections Ontario offering more options for voting other than in person on June 2
Elections Ontario is encouraging residents to request mail-in ballots or take advantage of extra days of advanced voting this year in the hopes of thinning polling station crowds on the province's first -- and hopefully only -- election day amid COVID-19.
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake man dies after driving into cement barrier
A 54-year-old Elliot Lake man has died after the van he was driving hit a cement barrier while exiting a parking lot, police say.
-
'TimminsCon' brings sci-fi and pop culture celebrations back to life
Lovers of comic books, science fiction, cosplay and more rejoiced at the revival of TimminsCon this weekend.
-
Loblaws resolves snack price dispute, Frito-Lay returning to store shelves
Loblaw Companies Ltd. and PepsiCo Inc. have resolved a more than month-long dispute that halted shipments of several snack food brands to the Canadian retailer.
Ottawa
-
Canadians with disabilities feeling left behind by federal budget
Canadians living with disabilities say they’re feeling left behind by the Liberal government, after a promised disability benefit was not included in last week’s budget.
-
Police in Kingston, Ont. arrest suspect in stabbing death of 29-year-old man
Police in Kingston, Ont. have arrested a suspect in connection with the stabbing death of a 29-year-old man.
-
Woman calls for help with smart watch after overnight crash
A woman was able to call for help using her Apple Watch after crashing her vehicle overnight in the Metcalfe area.
Windsor
-
Multiple people injured after shooting incident in east Windsor, Ont.
Five victims, all adult men, suffered gunshot wounds following a shooting incident in Windsor.
-
Windsor, Ont. business has close call with out-of-control vehicle
A Windsor business nearly had a car crash through its front doors early Saturday morning.
-
Ontario reports 977 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 15 additional deaths
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 977 patients in hospital with COVID-19 on Sunday and 15 additional deaths due to the disease.
Barrie
-
Police investigating stolen vehicle in Bracebridge
Provincial police are seeking the public's help in locating a stolen vehicle from Bracebridge.
-
Ontario reports 977 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 15 additional deaths
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 977 patients in hospital with COVID-19 on Sunday and 15 additional deaths due to the disease.
-
Orangeville resident rescues animals in Ukraine
Emotions run high as Orangeville resident Nishan Kooner reflects on his recent trip to Ukraine.
Atlantic
-
'Our lobsters are gold plated now': Atlantic Canada lobster exports, prices soar
For many, summer in the Maritimes would not be complete without fresh lobster. But locals and tourists alike could have to shell out more for the crustaceans as prices reach historic highs.
-
'It will be great': Wharf Rat Rally revved up to return to N.S. this year
After two years on pause, the 18th annual Wharf Rat Rally is scheduled to cruise back into Digby, N.S., this year.
-
Senior missing in N.B. dies after being found in 'medical distress'
The RCMP in New Brunswick says an 83-year-old woman who was reported missing Friday evening has died after being located in a wooded area near Salisbury Road in Moncton, N.B.
Calgary
-
Man charged in connection with indecent exposure incident
Police say a man has been charged in connection with an incident where he exposed himself to a woman on a southwest Calgary street.
-
'The path to office': Kenney champions unity as leadership vote begins
Facing uncertainty from within his party, Premier Jason Kenney is pushing party members to put division behind them and help keep the United Conservative movement in power.
-
Noah Hanifin sets up Flames in 4-1 win over Kraken
Blake Coleman, Trevor Lewis and Michael Stone scored off assists from Noah Hanifin and the Calgary Flames beat the Seattle Kraken 4-1 on Saturday for their fourth straight victory.
Winnipeg
-
Man dead after car crashes into North End building: Winnipeg police
One man is dead after his car crashed into a building in Winnipeg’s North End on Saturday.
-
Loblaws resolves snack price dispute, Frito-Lay returning to store shelves
Loblaw Companies Ltd. and PepsiCo Inc. have resolved a more than month-long dispute that halted shipments of several snack food brands to the Canadian retailer.
-
Parts of Manitoba could be hit with 30 to 80 cm of snow next week
The Province of Manitoba is warning that parts of the province could be hit with 30 to 80 centimetres of snow next week.
Vancouver
-
Man killed in Maple Ridge shooting, RCMP say
One man has died after being shot in Maple Ridge Saturday afternoon, according to police.
-
'That just seems predatory': Vancouver family spends $3K on daycare waitlists
A Vancouver family with four-year-old twins has already shelled out thousands in childcare costs – and the kids haven't even started daycare yet.
-
Driver ducked down, 'gunned it backward' during apparent road rage incident in Maple Ridge
A Mission woman swears she saw two men pull out weapons after she tried to pass them several times while driving on Dewdney Trunk Road this week.
Edmonton
-
'The path to office': Kenney champions unity as leadership vote begins
Facing uncertainty from within his party, Premier Jason Kenney is pushing party members to put division behind them and help keep the United Conservative movement in power.
-
'Not going to settle these divisions': Political scientists react to Kenney's leadership review speech
For two Alberta political scientists, Premier Jason Kenney's speech to United Conservative party members as the leadership contest begins may not have done enough to help sway undecided voters his way.
-
Edmonton hockey marathon returns to the ice for a good cause
After two years of modified games, a local hockey marathon is back on the ice to support young adults with cancer.