Elderly passenger restrained at Toronto Pearson Airport after trying to open aircraft door mid-flight

Police in Peel Region said that they met, but did not arrest or charge, a “disruptive passenger” at the gates of Toronto Pearson International Airport on Sunday following an incident onboard a Toronto-bound flight from London, U.K.

In a written statement provided to CP24, Peel Regional Police (PRP) said they were advised that a passenger had “attempted to open a door midflight,” which they noted “cannot be done at cruising altitude.”

Police said that the aircraft landed safely at Pearson airport shortly after 3 p.m.

Once the transatlantic flight was de-boarded, they said that officers entered the plane to “deal with the passenger in question,” an elderly male they said had been “in a state of crisis and confusion.”

Police said that the man’s actions do not appear to be intentional.

“He was restrained by Air Canada employees during the flight as part of their flight safety protocols,” PRP said, adding no criminal charges have been laid and that the man and his family have been connected to additional supports.

Air Canada also confirmed to CP24 that there was a mid-flight incident with a “disruptive passenger” on Boeing 787-9 travelling from London-Heathrow to Toronto on Jan. 21.

“Our crews are experienced and managed the situation appropriately, allowing the flight to continue normally to its destination. As per procedures, authorities met the aircraft,” the airline said in a written statement.

“We have no additional details to provide, but as noted the aircraft operated the flight normally.”

Air Canada also noted that it is actually not possible to open aircraft doors at high altitude as they are designed to “act as a plug” taking advantage of internal and external air pressure to “create a secure seal.”