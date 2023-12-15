East Toronto murder victim Kempton Howard remembered 20 years later
It’s been 20 years since her son was murdered, but for Joan Howard, it feels like yesterday.
On Dec. 13, 2003, the east Toronto woman’s eldest son, Kempton, was fatally shot in the hallway outside their ninth-floor apartment at 80 Blake St., near Jones and Danforth avenues.
A well-known local youth worker and basketball coach at the nearby Eastview Neighbourhood Community Centre as well as a physiotherapy student at Seneca College, Kempton had just turned 24 a week earlier.
East Toronto resident Kempton Howard, 24 was fatally shot on Dec. 13, 2003. (Supplied photo)
Kempton's death still reverberates in the community 20 years later, underscoring the lasting impacts of gun violence.
“He would have been 44 years old this year. What would he have become?” Howard told CP24.com during an interview earlier this week.
“I wonder if he would have had a wife, a family, kids, a home. … (The loss of my son) is a pain in my heart that will never move.”
Howard said unexpectedly losing her child to gun violence felt like being dropped from a ladder she’d worked so hard to climb. Up until Kempton’s death, life had been going well, she shared. A single mom of two boys, she had a decent job and was exploring options for the future, including the possibility of buying a house. All of those hopes and dreams came to an abrupt end that fateful day.
“Since I lost Kempton, I look at life so, so differently,” Howard said.
“You could be here today and gone tomorrow.”
In the two decades since Kempton’s death, Howard said that she has had good and bad days, but has managed to cope by channelling her grief into advocacy and by giving back to the community.
Over the years, she’s tirelessly devoted her time and energy to combatting gun violence, while also working to uplift and support families who have lost children to murder.
Howard’s advocacy work has resulted in several petitions and speaking engagements.
“I will never stop until the Lord says ‘Joan, I’ve had enough.’ As long as I can walk on my two feet and I can still speak I’ll be out there,” she vowed.
“I’m using my voice to speak for all mothers who lost their child to gun violence.”
Joan Howard, the mother of murder victim Kempton Howard, cuts the cake during a Dec. 9 memorial for the 20th anniversary of his death. (Supplied photo)
Last weekend, Howard held a 20th anniversary memorial for her son at a local park that was renamed in his honour on Mother’s Day in 2007.
“It was not a time for sorrow, but instead it was a time of remembrance, to remember the good person he was, the kind person he was,” she said.
“I always tell people that (Kempton is) gone, but not forgotten.”
On Dec. 13, the day of Kempton’s death, Howard brought together children and staff members from Eastview as she released six doves into the sky in her son’s memory. She’d previously done this on the fifth and tenth anniversaries of his death.
Laurette Jack, a long-time staff member at the local community centre, said Kempton’s murder profoundly affected the close-knit Blake-Boultbee neighbourhood.
“To witness such a traumatic event, everyone saw that a life can be taken at any moment. … A lot of youth were greatly impacted. They understood the need to be leaders in the community and parents understood the importance of being more engaged and involved in their kids’ life,” said Jack, who was pregnant with her now 19-year-old daughter at the time of the tragedy.
“A lot of youth who were there at that time really re-evaluated their life. (Kempton’s death) was a turning point for our neighbourhood.”
Jack said the pain and sadness of Kempton’s untimely death continues to weigh on those in the community, especially since he was truly a “good kid.”
“(Kempton) was always involved and always engaged,” she said, admitting that she still carries feelings of guilt as he worked at Eastview at the time of his death.
“It’s part of the reason I’ve never left the centre. I feel a level of responsibility to the community.”
Howard said that the evening before her son was killed he had reportedly told two males who were smoking weed in a nearby parking lot to leave.
The next day, those two young men came to the building where he lived and a fight broke out in the hallway outside Kempton’s unit during which he was shot in the head. Kempton died at the scene.
In January 2008, two men received prison sentences in connection with the slaying.
Aslyn Walker pled guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance at parole for 14 years, while Craig Scotland pled guilty to manslaughter and received an almost 13-year prison sentence.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toronto woman charged with murder in deaths of her two children
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Matthew Perry died from the effects of ketamine, autopsy report says
Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old 'Friends' actor released Friday.
BREAKING Toronto woman charged with murder in deaths of her two children
A 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of her two young children in Scarborough.
Jury awards US$148 million in damages to Georgia election workers over Rudy Giuliani's 2020 vote lies
A jury awarded US$148 million in damages on Friday to two former Georgia election workers who sued Rudy Giuliani for defamation over lies he spread about them in 2020 that upended their lives with racist threats and harassment.
11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by a puck
An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a puck in the throat during a minor hockey league practice session on Tuesday in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal.
Israeli military says it mistakenly killed 3 Israeli hostages in battle-torn part of Gaza
Israeli troops mistakenly shot three hostages to death Friday in a battle-torn neighbourhood of Gaza City, and an Israeli strike killed a Palestinian journalist in the south of the besieged territory, underscoring the ferocity of Israel's ongoing onslaught.
Liberal gun control bill passes Senate, becomes law
The federal Liberal government's contentious gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the Senate without changes on Thursday, becoming law on Friday.
TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections
Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.
AGING IN CANADA Unprecedented growth among Canada's senior population will mean shift in housing needs: experts
Canada's senior population is projected to see unprecedented growth in the coming decades, and experts say new housing strategies are badly needed, including improving and expanding support for those who choose to grow old at home, and rethinking how entire neighbourhoods are built.
Federally regulated workplaces must now provide free menstrual products
Workers at all federally regulated workplaces will be able to access free menstrual products while on the job starting Friday, a move the government called a big step towards workplace gender equity.
Montreal
-
11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by a puck
An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a puck in the throat during a minor hockey league practice session on Tuesday in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal.
-
'It's unjust': Parents worry report cards won't be in on time for Que. CEGEP application deadline
Some parents of children in is concerned because the application deadline for CEGEP is March 1 and the Federation of CEGEPs said that deadline will not change.
-
Montreal-area man finds year-old, $50,000 lottery ticket digging through Christmas decorations
It's certainly going to be a Merry Christmas at the Labrie household this year. Mathieu Labrie was digging up his Christmas decorations on Nov. 29 when he discovered an old Celebration 2023 lottery ticket worth $50,000.
London
-
'The emotional pain is far worse than the physical pain': London man details toll of impaired driving crash that claimed wife of nearly 50 years
Paul Kay offered the lone victim impact statement as part of final sentencing submissions in the trial of Shawn Norris in London courtroom Friday morning. The 61-year-old St Thomas, Ont. man was found guilty in August on four counts in connection with a mid-day crash on Oct. 7, 2019.
-
Price of dignity? Council to consider cost of public washroom hours that serve many homeless Londoners
A basic need for Londoners experiencing homelessness will be up for consideration during 2024-2027 Municipal Budget deliberations.
-
'Now is the time for traffic lights here': Site of fatal crashes to be upgraded
An intersection that has been the site of multiple fatal collisions is getting traffic lights. Glendon Drive and Melbourne Road — south of Strathroy, Ont. — will have a full set of traffic lights by the end of next year.
Kitchener
-
Meet 'Tiger': Rare orange lobster found in Kitchener, Ont.
A seafood market in Kitchener, Ont. is looking for a new home for a rare crustacean.
-
Waterloo man facing sex charges
A 60-year-old Waterloo man has been arrested after a sexual assault investigation. Police are encouraging other potential victims to give them a call.
-
WRDSB trustee's case against board dismissed
A panel of three judges has dismissed Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) trustee Mike Ramsay’s request for a judicial review into the board’s decision to suspend and censure him last summer.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault Ste. Marie could scrap the MS Norgoma
The City of Sault Ste. Marie is recommending to city council that the MS Norgoma, a former ship museum, be scrapped.
-
One injured, charges pending in Highway 11 crash
One person was taken to hospital and charges are pending following a crash between a commercial vehicle and pickup truck Thursday on Highway 11, police say.
-
Domestic dispute call results in $132K drugs, weapons seizure
Officers investigating a domestic dispute at a home in northeastern Ontario early Monday morning seized multiple guns, ammunition and a large quantity of drugs.
Ottawa
-
Stella Luna to lay off nearly all staff, citing economic downturn
Stella Luna Gelato Café has laid off nearly its entire staff going into the holidays, citing difficult economic conditions for the business.
-
School board trustee Nili Kaplan-Myrth files human rights complaint against OCDSB
School board trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth has filed a human rights complaint against the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and her fellow board members.
-
Kids and cops go on a shopping spree at Carlingwood Shopping Centre
On Friday, the Ottawa Police and the Carlingwood Shopping Centre celebrated the 16th annual "Shop with a Cop" event.
Windsor
-
'My whole life just stopped': Victim impact statements, sentencing for Windsor murder
The Brampton man convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the 2018 shooting death of a 20-year-old University of Windsor student and injury of his girlfriend has been given a life sentence and concurrent eight year sentence.
-
Blenheim District High School mourns death of student after crash
Blenheim District High School students and staff are mourning the loss of a 17-year-old student following a single-vehicle crash in Chatham-Kent.
-
Wish list for downtown Windsor
Windsor doesn't have quite the same pedigree of investors, but injections of cash like those by Rob Myers and a planned new boutique hotel are renewing optimism about a turnaround in the city core
Barrie
-
SIU clears Barrie police officer in connection to man injured during arrest
The Special Investigations Unit has concluded its investigation into a man's arrest and purported injuries in Barrie.
-
RVH receives record-setting donation to support expansion of cancer centre
The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre announced the largest philanthropic donation in its history Friday.
-
Increased need and costs providing challenges for Barrie charities
While it may be the season of giving, local charities say this year, they're having a more challenging time meeting the goals of their holiday initiatives.
Atlantic
-
Storm lined up for the Maritimes for third Monday in a row
For the third consecutive week, a stronger low-pressure system with significant weather will impact the Maritimes on a Monday.
-
2 people assaulted at Halifax-area MLA constituency office: police
Halifax Regional Police says it is looking for a man who assaulted two people at a MLA’s constituency office.
-
Halifax mayor says New Year's levee 'doesn't feel right' amid homelessness crisis
Halifax Mayor Mike Savage has cancelled the city's New Year's Day levee, saying it doesn't feel right to stage the celebration with a homeless encampment right in front of city hall.
Calgary
-
Fatal crash on QEII Highway amid 'treacherous' driving conditions between Airdrie, Red Deer
One person was killed in a collision on Alberta's QEII Highway on Friday amid poor driving conditions.
-
Concerned residents to appeal High River area biodigester approval
A proposal to build a controversial industrial plant that converts animal waste into natural gas is moving ahead and the decision to do so is leaving rural residents outside High River stinking mad.
-
Warrant issued for 51-year-old man in Lethbridge stabbing incident
Lethbridge police issued a warrant for the arrest of a 51-year-old man in connection with an early December stabbing.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg high school reports 'explicitly altered' photos of students shared online
A high school in Winnipeg is warning parents that explicit photos of its students taken from social media and then altered with artificial intelligence are circulating online.
-
True North turning to business community with plea for Jets season tickets
True North Sports and Entertainment is working to get more butts in seats for the Winnipeg Jets.
-
Police watchdog investigating alleged assault by off-duty officers
Winnipeg's police watchdog is investigating a claim that a man was assaulted by two off-duty police officers.
Vancouver
-
Charges laid against driver who nearly hit pro-Palestinian protester in Victoria
A driver who "accelerated toward a demonstrator" during a pro-Palestinian rally in Victoria, B.C., has been criminally charged, according to authorities.
-
Patients evacuated after fire in lobby at Vancouver General Hospital
A fire that broke out in a lobby early Friday morning prompted the evacuation of Vancouver General Hospital's Gordon and Leslie Diamond Health Care Centre.
-
B.C. condo owners not responsible for damage their tenant caused to neighbouring unit
Mandie Brooks' condo suffered "significant damage" from a fire that started from a discarded cigarette on her neighbour's balcony last year, but her attempt to get the owners of the neighbouring unit to pay for the damage has been dismissed.
Edmonton
-
'No consultation': Some Edmonton residents upset with camp-trailer shelter forming near their homes
A housing and support centre at the former Sands Hotel on Fort Road is about to get a lot bigger, but some neighbours are upset about it, claiming they haven't been properly consulted.
-
Police plan to clear central Edmonton homeless camps next week: human rights group
Edmonton police plan to clear 134 structures at eight homeless camps in the city's core just days before Christmas, according to a local human rights advocate.
-
Mike Stelter back from U.S. cancer treatment with goal to bring therapy to Canada
Mike Stelter is back from the United States after receiving a cancer treatment that will hopefully be available in Canada soon thanks to the foundation formed in his son Ben's memory.