

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A man was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a car struck an E-bike in Etobicoke on Saturday afternoon, paramedics say.

The collision happened shortly after 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Dundas Street and Old Dundas Street, which is just east of Prince Edward Drive.

Toronto police spokesperson Gary Long said the male rider of the E-bike was partially pinned as a result of the collision.

He was extricated and taken to hospital. He was conscious, breathing and able to speak when he was taken to hospital.

Police say that the driver of the car remained on scene.

The eastbound lanes of Dundas Street are currently blocked at Prince Edward Drive.