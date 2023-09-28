Toronto

    • Dumpster fire near Amsterdam Brewhouse erupts at Toronto waterfront

    No injuries were reported after a fire raged from Toronto’s waterfront Thursday evening.

    In a video sent to CTV News Toronto, orange flames and plumes of smoke can be seen from the road near Queens Quay West and Rees Street.

    From the vantage point of a neighbouring apartment, the fire appears as if it is starting to engulf Amsterdam Brewhouse – though a spokesperson for Toronto Fire confirmed to CTV News Toronto the fire did not spread to the restaurant.

    Toronto Fire said they were on the scene near Amsterdam Brewhouse on Queens Quay to investigate a dumpster fire that spread to a surrounding fence near the pub.

    “It has not entered the interior of Amsterdam Brewhouse but we’re still on scene,” Toronto Fire said, adding while the fire had been knocked down it is not officially out.

    Crews remain on scene to ensure there is no residual heat inside the bar, the spokesperson confirmed.

    The cause of the fire remains unknown.

    The TTC advised commuters that 506 Harbourfront and 510 Spadina streetcars are currently turning back at Queens Quay loop due to the investigation.

