TORONTO
Toronto

Driver transported to hospital after crash knocks down 2 light posts

The driver of a vehicle that crashed into two light posts on Lakeshore Boulevard Saturday morning has been taken to hospital with moderate, non-life-threatening injuries, according to paramedics.

In a post to X, formally known as Twitter, police say that the collision happened shortly after 6 a.m. in the Lake Shore Boulevard and Jameson Avenue area. The light posts were knocked down and blocking three westbound lanes on Lake Shore Boulvard, causing their temporary closure while crews cleared the area. 

The roads have since reopened. 

