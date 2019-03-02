

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police say that a 13-year-old was behind the wheel of a vehicle that slammed through a chain-link fence before coming to a stop in the westbound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way in Oakville on Saturday morning.

According to police, the vehicle was travelling southbound on Eight Line at around 4:45 a.m. when it lost control prior to the intersection with North Service Road and collided with a chain-link fence separating the service road from the highway.

Police say that the vehicle continued onto the westbound lanes of the QEW before striking a concrete median and coming to a stop.

There were a total of three teenagers in the vehicle, all of whom were rushed to hospital.

A 14-year-old passenger was transported in critical condition while a 16-year-old passenger was transported in serious but stable condition. The 13-year-old driver’s injuries are believed to be minor.

While police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision, they say that speed and inexperience were both contributing factors.

The westbound lanes of the QEW were closed for approximately four hours while police investigated at the scene but have since reopened.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact investigators with the Collison Reconstruction Unit at (905) 825-4747, ext 5065.

No charges have been laid against the driver at this time, according to police.