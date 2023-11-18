Driver in hospital with serious injuries following collision near Toronto

A driver has been rushed to a trauma centre following an overnight collision in Brampton.

Police say they received the call for a single-vehicle collision just before 11:50 p.m. on Friday, in the area of McLaughlin Road and Denison Avenue.

The driver, a man, sustained serious injuries, per police. No further identifying information has been released.

McLaughlin Road is closed between Campbell Drive and Denison Avenue while investigators are on scene.