TORONTO -- It goes without saying that both hands should be on the wheel when driving, but police in Burlington say they caught a flautist flouting that rule on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Halton Regional Police said they spotted a driver playing his flute with both hands while they were conducting distracted driving enforcement in the area.

Officers said they expected to see a cell phone in the driver’s hands as they were performing the traffic stop and admitted they were “a little surprised” to find the woodwind instrument instead.

Police added that the driver was also following along to an iPod at the time of the alleged infraction.

The driver was charged.