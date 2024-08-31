Driver facing impaired charge after rollover collision sends 2 people to hospital
Two people were rushed to a trauma centre after being pulled from a vehicle rollover in Etobicoke early Saturday morning.
Toronto police said there were reports of a vehicle rollover in the area of Dixon Road and Highway 27 shortly after 4:30 a.m.
Firefighters responded to the scene and extracted a driver and passenger from the vehicle. The two were then rushed to hospital via an emergency run, Toronto police said. Both are expected to survive, police said.
The driver of the vehicle has been arrested for impaired driving, police said.
Ontario mother still paying rent, despite not being able to live in mouldy home
A Cambridge, Ont. woman hasn't been able to live in her rental home for six months because of mould and she's upset her landlord isn't doing anything about it.
Vancouver family grows 1,000-pound pumpkin in front yard
A family's front yard has been turning heads in Vancouver's Dunbar neighbourhood – because of one giant addition that's taken root in the garden.
16-year-old Toronto boy facing charges in animal cruelty investigation
Residents of an east-end Toronto neighbourhood are keeping their pets indoors after a police charged a teenager with animal cruelty charges.
'It’s family': Last call for iconic Halifax blues bar in old building
An iconic blues bar in Halifax is bidding farewell to its long-time home as it prepares to move to a new spot.
Polio vaccine campaign begins in Gaza as strikes continue and West Bank remains on edge
A campaign to inoculate children in Gaza against polio and prevent the spread of the virus began on Saturday as Palestinians in both the Hamas-governed coastal enclave and in the occupied West Bank reeled from Israel's ongoing campaigns in both regions.
UN will continue to engage the Taliban in Afghanistan despite new laws restricting women
The United Nations will continue to engage all stakeholders in Afghanistan, including the Taliban, a UN spokesman said, even though Afghanistan’s rulers issued a ban on women's voices and bare faces in public and severed ties with the UN mission after it criticized them.
Some Canadian schools don't have peanut bans anymore; experts weigh in on the risk for kids
The end of summer means the return to packing lunches, and that rings alarm bells for parents of children with severe food allergies. Bans on nuts and peanuts were once a staple of school rules, and while a growing number of institutions have done away with those policies, advocates say the lesson should be to focus on prevention and treatment.
What a weekend snooze could do for your heart health, according to new research
When it comes to maintaining a regular sleep schedule, sometimes a busy week can throw everything out of whack even when you have the best of intentions.
'Unimaginable tragedy': NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed while in N.J. for sister's wedding
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
IVF: Hidden hopes and devastating deceptions as families try to conceive
Doctors explain IVF is often reserved for complex medical problems or infertility, with difficulties even-split between the male and female partners. In about 20 per cent of cases, both partners have troubles.
Disappearance of an Inmate in Laval for Second-Degree Murder: Tamusi Angiyou Wanted
An inmate from the Federal Training Centre in Laval has been missing since Friday evening. Tamusi Angiyou was in the minimum-security unit when staff noticed his disappearance during the 10:45 p.m. inmate count.
Body located near Verdun Beach in possible drowning
The Montreal Fire Service says that the body of a possible drowning victim was found near Verdun Beach by search and rescue boats from Montreal Police (SPVM) and the fire department.
Here's how to manage your children's back-to-school anxiety
Heading back to class can be anxiety inducing for some children, according to a local psychologist, and CTV News Ottawa looks further into how to help them manage the stress.
Controversial Stittsville high-rise to come before planning committee with shorter cap
City of Ottawa staff are recommending councillors approve a plan to build a high-rise development in Stittsville that, while shorter than initially proposed, would still be the tallest building in the area, if it gets built.
Federal Court orders full hearing into PSAC's challenge of new federal office mandate, union says
A Federal Court judge has ordered a full hearing to review the Public Service Alliance of Canada's (PSAC) application to quash the new three-day-a-week office mandate for federal workers this fall, according to the union.
Northern Ont. suspect charged with manslaughter, sexual assault, drug trafficking
A 29-year-old in North Bay is facing several disturbing charges – including manslaughter – in a case where he is accused of giving young people drugs, then sexually assaulting them.
Sudbury police urge rock-throwing teens who caused serious crash to come forward
Greater Sudbury Police are urging the group of teens who caused a serious crash by throwing rocks onto Maley Drive earlier this week to come forward.
Why a Cambridge, Ont. minor hockey team is joining an independent league
A new minor hockey team in Cambridge, Ont. is breaking away from tradition by not joining one of the sport’s most recognizable governing bodies.
Waterloo Region sees lowest gas prices since March. Are they here to stay?
Those hitting the highway for a long weekend road trip are in for a surprise at the pumps – gas prices dropped this week.
What's open and closed in London on Labour Day
The City of London has plenty planned for the Labour Day long weekend, but there are come closures to keep in mind as well.
Saturday is International Overdose Awareness Day
Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) is taking the day to acknowledge all those whose lives have been affected by overdose.
Cloudy skies but comfortable conditions expected this holiday weekend
Weather this long weekend will be mixed, but comfortable.
CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
MPP Gretzky issues statement regarding International Overdose Awareness Day
International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) is marked on Aug. 31 each year.
-
Driver arrested after overnight Alliston crash
Police arrested the driver of a vehicle that appeared to have crashed into an electric pole in Alliston early Saturday morning.
Severe thunderstorm with 90km/h winds expected for parts of Simcoe County
Strong winds up to 90 kilometres per hour, hail and heavy rain is expected to storm through parts of Simcoe County Friday evening.
Officer cleared of any wrongdoing in fatal Springwater crash involving young driver
Ontario's watchdog has ended its investigation into whether a police officer's actions resulted in a fatal collision in Springwater last month involving a young driver.
Where to road trip around Manitoba to enjoy the fall
CTV News Winnipeg reached out to Travel Manitoba to discuss some of the best fall road trip destinations in the province.
'Stanley Cup colours': Connor Hellebuyck's new mask honours Whiteout, shows desire for hockey's ultimate prize
It was a trophy season for Connor Hellebuyck in 2024 winning both the Vezina and William M. Jennings trophies and now his newest mask alludes to the prize he is trying to get his hands on.
Unmarked burials found on site of former Manitoba residential school
A First Nation in Manitoba said they have discovered "indication of human remains" on the site of a former residential school.
Construction on new NSCC campus in downtown Sydney finally complete
The Nova Scotia Community College’s new Sydney Waterfront Campus is finished and ready to welcome students after the Labour Day weekend.
'It’s family': Last call for iconic Halifax blues bar in old building
An iconic blues bar in Halifax is bidding farewell to its long-time home as it prepares to move to a new spot.
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
'Not about the revenue': Edmonton councillor disappointed with incoming photo radar restrictions
The province is going ahead with significant changes to limit where cities can use photo radar.
5 killed by Russian strike as Moscow continues its latest push in Ukraine's east
Five people were killed by Russian shelling in the town of Chasiv Yar on Saturday as Moscow’s troops continue their push on Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.
'Completely gutted': Calgary Flames react to Johnny Gaudreau's death
There is tragedy in the hockey world Friday morning as the Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau, formerly of the Calgary Flames, and his brother Matthew were killed in a crash.
Opioid-related deaths in Alberta down but experts say co-ordinated approach still needed
It's some of the best news about opioids since the beginning of the pandemic: overdose deaths are way down.
Here's what's happening in Regina over the Labour Day long weekend
Here's what’s happening in the Queen City over the long weekend and what City of Regina facilities are open and closed.
Sask. man handed 7 year sentence for 2021 altercation that left another man hurt
Donovan Oochoo has been sentenced to seven years behind bars for an incident on the Muskowekwan First Nation in December 2021 which left one man injured.
Regina Rams overcome slow start, beat Dinos
The University of Regina Rams overcame some offensive struggles and the loss of their starting quarterback on Friday night at McMahon Stadium to beat the University of Calgary Dinos 24-16.
'It's absolutely terrifying': Sask. small town struggling with several dog attacks
The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.
Judge allows Taylor Kennedy to appear virtually for her THC-impaired driving trial, defence argues blood sample evidence should be thrown out
A woman who hit and killed a child has been granted permission to attend her trial virtually after her lawyer cited concerns about comments made by the gallery.
SHA says about 500 Sask. healthcare workers reported payment concerns every two weeks
The Administration Information Management System (AIMS), which includes payroll management for healthcare workers, has been in development for the past six years.
BC Hydro warns maintenance work may delay clocks on Vancouver Island
BC Hydro is warning customers on the west coast of Vancouver Island that time might appear to slow down next week.
'I will miss you all': Watch The Final Word from Mike McCardell
After a 62-year career, Mike McCardell is signing off one last time with The Final Word.
'I would like a refund': Customer unable to reach B.C. company offering supercar experiences
Scenic Rush launched in 2014 offering an experience of a lifetime – a chance to drive a supercar such as a Lamborghini or Ferrari on B.C.'s Sea to Sky Highway.
BC Hydro warns maintenance work may delay clocks on Vancouver Island
BC Hydro is warning customers on the west coast of Vancouver Island that time might appear to slow down next week.
As B.C. students prepare to head back to school, food insecurity is a concern
Given the ever-increasing financial pressures being put on families, Backpack Buddies attempts to fill the gaps left in many children’s school lunch kits throughout B.C.
Float plane makes emergency landing off Bowen Island, B.C.
A Harbour Air float plane headed to Vancouver Island was forced to make an emergency landing off the shores of Bowen Island Friday morning, the airline has confirmed.