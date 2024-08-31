Driver facing impaired charge after rollover collision sends 2 people to hospital

Two people were rushed to a trauma centre after being pulled from a vehicle rollover in Etobicoke early Saturday morning.

Toronto police said there were reports of a vehicle rollover in the area of Dixon Road and Highway 27 shortly after 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters responded to the scene and extracted a driver and passenger from the vehicle. The two were then rushed to hospital via an emergency run, Toronto police said. Both are expected to survive, police said.

The driver of the vehicle has been arrested for impaired driving, police said.