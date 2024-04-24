TORONTO
Toronto

    • Driver dead after vehicle collides with parked trailer in Mississauga

    A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
    Peel police are investigating a collision in Mississauga that left one person dead Wednesday afternoon.

    Emergency crews were called to the parking lot of a complex in the area of Tomken Road and Courtney Park Drive East shortly before 5 p.m.

    Police say a vehicle struck a parked trailer, and a driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The cause of the collision is unknown.

