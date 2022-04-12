Driver arrested after U-Haul truck crashes into sidewalk in Cabbagetown

A man has been arrested after a U-Haul truck crashed into a sidewalk in the area of Dundas and Sherbourne streets. A man has been arrested after a U-Haul truck crashed into a sidewalk in the area of Dundas and Sherbourne streets.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton