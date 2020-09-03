TORONTO -- Dramatic footage has emerged showing the moment a pilot lost control of a plane and crashed at a Toronto-area airport last week.

The video taken from a camera in the plane shows a student pilot struggling to control a Cesena after landing at Buttonville Airport in Markham, Ont. on Aug. 24.

The plane veers to the left after landing and the pilot tries to get the plane airborne again but instead goes off the runway, over grass and into an airport hangar.

Officials said the plane was completely destroyed and the hangar sustained major damage.

The student pilot, who has not been identified, was taken to hospital but was not seriously injured.

The Transport Safety Board is still investigating.