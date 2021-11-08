TORONTO -- Toronto rapper Drake is among those named in a lawsuit after he made a guest appearance at a music festival in Houston Friday night that left eight people dead and hundreds of others injured in a crowd crush.

The lawsuit by attorney Thomas J. Henry alleges that Kristian Paredes, who attended the show hosted by local rapper Travis Scott at NRG Stadium last week, sustained injuries after “the crowd became chaotic and a stampede began.”

Scott, real name Jacques Bermon Webster II, Live Nation Entertainment, and Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation are also named in the suit.

Paredes, who is suing for negligence, is seeking $1 million in damages.

According to documents obtained by CTV News Toronto, the lawsuit alleges that Drake came onstage as a surprise guest’s at Scott’s Astroworld Festival and helped to “incite the crowd” and continued to perform while the “crowd mayhem continued.”

Officials have said that some 50,000 people were in attendance on the first day of the sold-out, two-day event.

Those who attended the concert said there was a timer onstage counting down to the start of Scott’s headline performance as the massive crowd pushed forward.

The event was shut down at 10:10 p.m. local time—40 minutes after Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said his department noticed that attendees were “going down.”

Finner defended the amount of time it took for the event to be canceled saying, "you cannot just close when you've got 50,000 -- over 50,000 -- individuals, OK?" We have to worry about rioting -- riots -- when you have a group that's that young.

This is a developing news story. More to come.

With files from the Associated Press.