Drake and Arkells among acts to be honoured at SOCAN Awards

    Canadian rapper Drake and rockers Arkells are among the top musical talent set to be toasted at the SOCAN Awards tonight.

    The celebration of homegrown songwriters, composers and music publishers unfolds at Toronto's History venue for an audience of music industry professionals.

    The Toronto rap star will receive a songwriter of the year award in the performer category, while the Hamilton rock act gets the national achievement award for their domestic impact.

    Other previously announced special achievement winners include Adele and Dua Lipa songwriter Tobias Jesso Jr. who takes home this year's international achievement award.

    Toronto rapper K'naan gets a cultural impact award for the global resonance of his 2009 smash hit "Wavin' Flag."

    Other honourees include songwriters Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bulow and Nathan Ferraro who contributed to Beyonce's "Texas Hold 'Em."

    Pop singer Lu Kala will get a viral song award for "Pretty Girl Era" and producer Deadmau5 will be recognized with a dance award for his track "Escape," featuring Hayla.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2024.

