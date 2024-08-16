TORONTO
Downtown Toronto building evacuated amid concerns that it could collapse: Toronto Fire

Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
A portion of Dundas Street West near Kensington Market has been completely closed amid concerns that a two-storey building could collapse, police say.

The building is located on Dundas Street West near August Avenue.

Toronto Fire says that crews were first called to the area at around 10 a.m. for reports that a building appeared to be “leaning.”

Crews have since determined that the front of the building has been compromised and have ordered its evacuation, Toronto Fire says.

So far no injuries have been reported.

Dundas Street is currently closed between Augusta and Denison avenues.

