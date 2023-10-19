Doug Ford served cease-and-desist letter by NDP MPP Sarah Jama
Ontario MPP Sarah Jama has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Premier Doug Ford over what she is calling "defamatory" remarks that accuse her of having a history of antisemitism.
The letter was sent to the Premier’s Office on Thursday, according to a lawyer representing Jama, and demands the premier retract the posts and publicly apologize within seven days.
On Oct. 11, Ford posted a statement on social media that called for the Hamilton-Centre MPP’s resignation.
He cited comments Jama made a day earlier about the Israel-Gaza conflict and said that she has a “long and well-documented history of antisemitism.”
The premier also said that Jama supported “the rape and murder of innocent Jewish people.”
Ford’s statement has been viewed more than 1.5 million times on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
The cease-and-desist letter says the public comments have done serious harm to Jama’s reputation and imply that she is racist towards Jewish people and sympathetic to terrorism.
Jama is about to be censured by the Progressive Conservative government over statements she made on social media that called for the end of “all occupation of Palestinian land,” as well as an end to the “apartheid” in the region.
The statement did not originally mention the Hamas attack that occurred a few days prior, which resulted in thousands of deaths and the kidnapping of Israeli citizens.
The following day, Jama apologized and condemned the “terrorism by Hamas” while also noting that she believes that “Israel’s bombardment and siege on civilians in Gaza, as was also noted by the United Nations, is wrong.”
The Ford government put forward a motion Monday that asks the House Speaker not to recognize Jama in the house until she retracts and deletes her statement. Instead, the NDP MPP pinned her statement to the top of her X feed.
Debate on the motion began on Wednesday and continued Thursday, with similar accusations being thrown around the legislature.
Multiple Progressive Conservative MPPs, including Government House Leader Paul Calandra, have called Jama an antisemite in their statements, alleging she is endorsing terrorism against Jewish people.
Jama has been absent from Queen’s Park all week. The NDP say she is spending time with her family.
This is now a legal matter, and as such cannot comment further, though I will call out this government for repeatedly and cynically fanning the flames of division during such a painful time,” NDP Leader Marit Stiles said in a statement.
MPPs are expected to vote on Jama’s censure on Monday. A separate motion condemning the Hamas attacks passed on Thursday after days of debate.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario Catholic school teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada working to determine what happened with Gaza hospital blast: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canadian government is working 'rapidly' with allies to determine exactly what happened in the Gaza hospital blast that's become a point of contention amid the Israel-Hamas war.
DEVELOPING Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes and readies troops for a ground assault: latest updates
Israel has agreed to allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip while the Israeli military keeps up its airstrikes on the Palestinian territory.
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of a last resort,' audit finds
Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization has classified as 'antibiotics of a last resort,' a new federal audit finds. The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries.
As luxury home sales slow, here's what's on the market
Following a strong summer, luxury real estate market sales in major Canadian cities are beginning to slow down, according to a new report. But real estate experts say they're still optimistic that the market will remain resilient through to early 2024.
'Drop in the ocean': UN-backed aid could soon enter Gaza from Egypt, but only at a trickle for now
U.S. President Joe Biden says he struck a deal with his Egyptian counterpart to allow a first run of 20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, which Israel sealed off after the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.
Canadian given two months in jail over antisemitic statement projected on Anne Frank House
A Dutch court on Thursday sentenced a man to two months in jail for projecting a message by laser onto the Anne Frank House Museum in Amsterdam that suggested Frank's diary was a forgery or that she had not written it.
Donald Sutherland on Canada Post stamp honour: 'It's the biggest thing to me'
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland's seven-decade career is being honoured with a new collectible stamp from Canada Post.
EU demands Meta and TikTok detail efforts to curb disinformation from Israel-Hamas war
The European Union on Thursday demanded Meta and TikTok detail their efforts to curb illegal content and disinformation during the Israel-Hamas war, flexing the power of a new law that threatens billions in fines if tech giants fail to do enough to protect users.
Montreal
-
McGill halts French-language program as Quebec increases tuition fees
McGill University says it has been forced to postpone its announcement about a $50 million investment over five years to fund programs and services to encourage its community to learn or improve their French language skills.
-
Calgary teen who dreamed of studying at McGill now looking elsewhere after Quebec's new tuition policy
A Calgary teenager who had high hopes of studying at McGill University is now looking elsewhere after Quebec said it would force out-of-province students to pay a $17,000 tuition.
-
88-year-old pedestrian dies after collision in Montreal North
An 88-year-old pedestrian has died following a collision in Montreal North on Thursday morning, according to Montreal police (SPVM).
London
-
Bayfield, Ont. restaurant suffers extensive damage following fire
A popular Bayfield eatery has been gutted by a recent fire.
-
Car flips onto roof in north London crash
Witnesses told CTV News the BMW was heading south along Richmond Street and tried to make a left turn onto North Centre Road when it was struck.
-
2023 harvest stalls amidst wet, cold weather
Your eyes aren’t deceiving you, there is a lot more corn still standing in farmers’ fields than usual for this time of year.
Kitchener
-
WRPS investigate weapons incident near Kitchener school
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says there will be an increased police presence in the area of Huron Road and Strasburg Road in Kitchener for a weapons incident.
-
'Her memory and legacy will live forever': Esther the Wonder Pig passes away
Esther the Wonder Pig, the celebrity swine who played an integral role in advancing veterinary care in Guelph, has passed away.
-
Investigation leads to increased police presence in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police say there will be an increased police presence Thursday, in the area of Walnut Street and Cherry Street, for an investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
-
Driver killed when truck crashes into house in northern Ont.
One person was killed Tuesday evening when a truck crashed into a home in Iroquois Falls.
-
Ontario's public elementary teachers vote in favour of strike mandate
The union representing the province’s public English elementary school teachers has announced that its members have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate as negotiations continue.
Ottawa
-
Senators owner says there's 'alignment' on goal to build new NHL arena in downtown Ottawa
Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer says the fans, politicians and the National Capital Commission appear to be in "alignment" on the desire to build a new arena in downtown Ottawa.
-
Ottawa man, 76, charged with sexual assault
A 76-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges in connection to alleged sexual assaults that occurred while he was volunteering for an organization that cares for people with cognitive and intellectual disabilities, Ottawa police say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario Catholic school teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike
The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association has voted in favour of authorizing a strike action, if necessary, according to a statement made by the association Thursday.
Windsor
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman continues to dismiss his confessions to police
In his two statements to police, less than 24 hours after the attack, Veltman admitted not only to his actions but laid out the reasons for them, including wanting to avenge alleged minority on white crimes he believed were going unreported in the mainstream media.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario Catholic school teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike
The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association has voted in favour of authorizing a strike action, if necessary, according to a statement made by the association Thursday.
-
Essex County recommended to prioritize road expansion due to new developments
Essex County may need to consider revising its plans for road expansion to keep up with traffic demands for new developments and a growing population, according to a report brought to council.
Barrie
-
Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte closed 'all day' following tractor-trailer crash
A section of Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte will be closed for several hours Thursday following a collision.
-
Two people caught drinking in Barrie parking lot busted with gun, ammo and drugs
Police say two individuals spotted drinking in a car parked in a Barrie parking lot face charges after officers seized drugs and a gun.
-
Drug trafficking charges laid following police raid in Barrie, New Tecumseth
Three individuals face drug trafficking charges following police raids in Barrie and New Tecumseth.
Atlantic
-
Two rounds of rain to impact the Maritimes this weekend
A large and complex low pressure system will move up from the eastern US seaboard and across the Maritimes this weekend bringing periods of rain and gusty winds.
-
Nova Scotia to spend $100 million to recruit more skilled tradespeople
Nova Scotia says it will spend $100 million over three years to help speed up its ability to recruit and train people in the skilled trades.
-
Fredericton Legion, monument damaged by vandals: police
Police in Fredericton say a local Legion has been damaged by vandals.
Calgary
-
New mural showcases Inglewood's Indigenous past
New immersive artwork along 9th Ave. S.E. is hoping to draw attention to Calgary's Indigenous history.
-
Calgary's snow-clearing plan includes 3 new things for 2023
Officials with the City of Calgary say crews are ready to start clearing snowy roads when we get our first blast of winter.
-
RCMP investigating after cow carcasses dumped near McLean Creek, Alta.
Alta. RCMP is looking for information after two cow carcasses were found dumped in the McLean Creek area.
Winnipeg
-
Former Premier Heather Stefanson's Instagram account hacked
Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson says her Isntagram account has been hacked.
-
Man stabbed in Winnipeg apartment complex: police
A 41-year-old man was rushed to hospital following a stabbing Thursday morning in the Spence neighbourhood.
-
Heavy machinery, snowmobiles and trucks among $375K in stolen property seized from home: RCMP
Stolen heavy machinery, trucks and off-road vehicles have been found at a property in Gilbert Plains, resulting in the arrest of a 25-year-old man.
Vancouver
-
Driver hits pedestrian, crashes into business in Downtown Eastside
Police, paramedics and firefighters descended on the intersection of Columbia and Hastings streets in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Thursday morning after a driver crashed their vehicle into a convenience store.
-
Tentative deal reached between Simon Fraser University and teaching support staff, union says
There will be no picket lines at Simon Fraser University campuses Thursday after a tentative agreement was reached with striking teaching support staff.
-
Atmospheric river passes in southern B.C., but area rivers still rising
Rainfall warnings across Vancouver Island and the inner south coast have lifted in most areas, but the effects of British Columbia's first atmospheric river of autumn could take a little longer to ease.
Edmonton
-
Repeat sexual offender released in Edmonton
The Edmonton Police Service has issued an alert about a sexual offender who has been the subject of multiple public warnings.
-
Campbell 'earned' start for Oilers in Philadelphia following 43-save win, coach says
Jay Woodcroft rarely confirms his lineup before a game, but the Edmonton Oilers bench boss left little doubt Thursday that Jack Campbell is his goalie against the Philadelphia Flyers.
-
Edmontonians flee homes after fire breaks out next door
Three families in south Edmonton fled their homes because of a fire early Thursday morning.