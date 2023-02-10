Doug Ford reacts to John Tory affair, resignation announcement
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, alongside a number of former and currently Toronto city councillors, has expressed shock and concern over John Tory’s Friday resignation announcement.
His decision to resign comes after he admitted to engaging in a relationship with a staffer at the office “in a way that did not meet the standards to which I hold myself as mayor and as a family man,” the mayor said during an abruptly held news conference Friday night.
On Saturday morning, Ford thanked Tory, whom he referred to as a friend, for his “many years of public service” and wished him “nothing but the best in the days, weeks and months ahead.”
“John will be remembered as a dedicated and hard-working mayor who served as a steady leader during the most difficult days of the pandemic,” Ford said. “He united Toronto behind an optimistic vision for the future and I will miss working with him to see it come to life.”
On Friday evening, Paula Fletcher, councillor for Ward 14–Toronto Danforth, told CTV News’ Adrian Ghobrial she is “shocked” by Tory’s “terrible lapse of judgement,” after hearing the news of his affair.
“It was a terrible lapse of judgement by the mayor during the pandemic and perhaps to have even decided to have run for a third term knowing that this affair had taken place,” she said.
“But you know what, this is happened now, and hopefully we will have a by-election.”
Councillor for Ward 32 — Scarborough North, Jamaal Myers, told CTV News while leaving city council late Friday night that he is "shocked."
“It’s just sad. I’m shocked — really sad for the mayor and really sad for his family," Myers said. "Torontonians collectively are in shock."
Kristyn Wong-Tam, former city councillor for Ward 13 – Toronto Centre, said it was “no secret” that they had several political disagreements during their time in council.
“Tonight I fully agree that he should resign,” Wong-Tam’s tweet reads. “His is not a simple, one-time lapse of judgement. Tory was her boss and this is an abuse of power.”
On Saturday morning, former Ward 10 - Spadina—Fort York, Joe Mihevc, took to social media to urge the city to show compassion in the face of a potential byelection.
"For the moment, it is time to feel the pain of the moment, to wish and pray that Mayor Tory and all involved work this through in a good way," Mihevc wrote. "The time to consider the future politics of [Toronto] can wait a moment."
Jennifer Keesmaat, former city planner and Tory’s opponent in the mayoral race in the 2018 election, said on Twitter Friday night, “this is a lot to process,” and outlined her hopes that the next mayor will “kill the rebuilding of the Gardiner.”
Gil Penalosa, who ran against Tory in the recent elections, also took to Twitter to say it was “not just a serious error of judgement.”
“He was her boss, it began before & ended after the campaign. As 'secret' as negotiating mayoral powers. Either would have changed the result of the election for mayor of Toronto. Fortunately, now Torontonians have a chance to elect better,” Penalosa tweeted.
Under the City of Toronto Act, Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie could now take over the job until a byelection can be held.
She is likely to remain in the job for a period of months, as the City of Toronto Act requires that candidates be given a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of 60 days to file their nomination papers after a byelection is formally declared.
Election day would then come 45 days later.
With files from CP24’s Chris Fox
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Doug Ford reacts to John Tory affair, resignation announcement
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, alongside a number of former and currently Toronto city councillors, has expressed shock and concern over John Tory’s Friday resignation announcement.
Is ChatGPT coming for your job? Experts say the answer is complicated
Is AI on track replace humans in a wide range of industries? Experts say the answer isn't straightforward.
Survivors still being found as quake death toll tops 25,000
The death toll in Turkiye and Syria from the earthquake that struck five days ago has surpassed 25,000. Turkiye's president on Saturday raised the death toll in his country to 21,848, while in Syria, the reported number of dead was 3,553 in government and rebel-held areas.
A closer look at John Tory, resigning as mayor of Toronto over affair
John Tory, a 68-year-old born-and-bred Torontonian and member of the city's business and political elite, resigned as its mayor on Friday after admitting to an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.
W5 | Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. At 7 p.m. on CTV, W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
Who is Jennifer McKelvie? What we know about the councillor poised to take over as Toronto mayor
Mayor John Tory has announced his intention to resign from office after admitting to having a relationship with a staff member.
We interviewed ChatGPT to ask if AI could replace human jobs, here’s what it said
The emergence of sophisticated new artificial intelligence (AI) programs capable of performing a growing number of human tasks has many asking: will AI replace me someday? CTVNews.ca asked AI chatbot ChatGPT. Here is what it said.
John Tory resigning as Toronto mayor after admitting to affair with staffer
John Tory will step down as mayor of Toronto after having a relationship with a member of his office staff during the pandemic.
Hilltop coal-mining town a tactical prize in Ukraine war as one-year anniversary nears
In a small coal-mining town on Ukraine's eastern front line, a fight for strategic superiority is being waged in a battlefield steeped with symbolism as the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion nears.
Montreal
-
Witnesses describe how the Quebec daycare bus crash unfolded, moment by moment
Witnesses recount the moments before and after a city bus crashed into a daycare in Laval, Que., killing two children.
-
French overtakes math as toughest subject for Quebec students: suvery
French is now the school subject that gives young people in Quebec the most trouble, overtaking intimidating math, according to a survey shared with The Canadian Press on the eve of Hooked on School Days. The Leger poll was conducted online at the end of January among 1,005 Quebecers on behalf of the organization Alloprof. Of these, 197 were parents of children attending primary or secondary school.
-
New Montreal video game studio to hire 150, develop fantasy series
A new AAA game studio is set to enter the Montreal market. KRAFTON Inc. said this week that it will open its first Canadian studio in the city that is home to gaming heavyweights Warner Bros. Games, Ubisoft, Gameloft and others.
London
-
117 confirmed tornadoes across Canada in 2022: Northern Tornadoes Project
It was a busy year for meteorologists and weather researchers, with 117 confirmed tornadoes across Canada in 2022 — tying 2021 for the most in a single season — according to Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project in London, Ont.
-
Doug Ford reacts to John Tory affair, resignation announcement
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, alongside a number of former and currently Toronto city councillors, has expressed shock and concern over John Tory’s Friday resignation announcement.
-
John Tory resigning as Toronto mayor after admitting to affair with staffer
John Tory will step down as mayor of Toronto after having a relationship with a member of his office staff during the pandemic.
Kitchener
-
Rockwood, Ont. elementary school issues letter addressing safety concerns for students during washroom visits
A Rockwood, Ont. elementary school has sent a letter to parents asking them to reach out to family and children’s services if their child “experienced anything inappropriate” in relation to safety concerns during visits to the washroom.
-
John Tory resigning as Toronto mayor after admitting to affair with staffer
John Tory will step down as mayor of Toronto after having a relationship with a member of his office staff during the pandemic.
-
Searching for Sweetheart: Waterloo woman asks for community’s help in finding missing bird
A Waterloo woman is heartbroken that her cockatiel – named Sweetheart – has gone missing. Now she’s hoping the public can help her find him.
Northern Ontario
-
Scammers try to capitalize on Sault teen’s $48M win
A record lottery win in the Sault – an 18-year-old student won $48 million -- is being used to target social media users.
-
Doug Ford reacts to John Tory affair, resignation announcement
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, alongside a number of former and currently Toronto city councillors, has expressed shock and concern over John Tory’s Friday resignation announcement.
-
North loses one riding in federal redistribution plan
Northern Ontario has lost one of its 10 federal electoral ridings, with many of the remaining nine being rejigged to incorporate new areas.
Ottawa
-
This Ottawa neighbourhood was the 'biggest loser' for property values in 2022, study finds
Homeowners in Carp are the big winners for rising property values in the city of Ottawa, while Manotick was the "biggest loser" as the only neighbourhood with declining property values in 2022, according to a new study.
-
John Tory resigning as Toronto mayor after admitting to affair with staffer
John Tory will step down as mayor of Toronto after having a relationship with a member of his office staff during the pandemic.
-
Motorists warned of 'possible convoy activities' in Ottawa on Tuesday
The city of Ottawa is warning of a possible convoy activities and highway off-ramp closures in downtown Ottawa on Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of the federal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act.
Windsor
-
Doug Ford reacts to John Tory affair, resignation announcement
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, alongside a number of former and currently Toronto city councillors, has expressed shock and concern over John Tory’s Friday resignation announcement.
-
117 confirmed tornadoes across Canada in 2022: Northern Tornadoes Project
It was a busy year for meteorologists and weather researchers, with 117 confirmed tornadoes across Canada in 2022 — tying 2021 for the most in a single season — according to Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project in London, Ont.
-
Hospice Windsor Essex announces opening of additional patient beds
Additional funding has led to the opening of three additional patient beds at the Hospice of Windsor and Essex County, the organization announced on Thursday.
Barrie
-
Ont. man's family seeks answers after fatal boating incident in Dominican Republic
The family of Ontario man James "Tikey" Dewitt is struggling to come to terms with his death after the boat he was on capsized in the Dominican Republic, leaving the family pleading for help from the Canadian government.
-
Couple transforming century-old church into dream home
The Everett Methodist Church, built in 1906, is undergoing a transformation to become Steve Storgin and Vera Dos Santos' dream home.
-
Barrie man grieves loss of family in devastating Turkish-Syrian earthquake
Barrie man Fettah Aydin said his aunt and her 16-year-old granddaughter were killed and several other family members displaced following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that ravaged much of the Turkish-Syrian border earlier this week.
Atlantic
-
Mix of snow and freezing rain causes closures, messy road conditions throughout Maritimes Friday
A Texas low brought a mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain to the Maritimes overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.
-
Rural Nova Scotians want compensation from power utility and a more resilient grid
Residents of a rural Cape Breton community that has lost power during cold and windy weather are looking for compensation from the utility -- and a grid designed for the changing climate.
-
Primary care clinics in pharmacies exceed expectations: Pharmacy association
A pharmacy on Wyse Road in Dartmouth, N.S., is one of 12 with a primary care clinic -- a set-up similar to a doctor’s office where a pharmacist dedicates their day to seeing patients.
Calgary
-
'I love my culture': Sask. Indigenous dancer to perform at Super Bowl LVII
An Indigenous dancer from Saskatchewan is preparing for a performance of a lifetime, taking the stage at this year’s Super Bowl.
-
Canada's Elizabeth Hosking claims silver in World Cup snowboard halfpipe
Canadian snowboarder Elizabeth Hosking capped her World Cup halfpipe season Friday the same way she started, which was standing on the podium.
-
WestJet pilots file for federal conciliation; months of contract talks unsuccessful
The union that represents pilots at WestJet says it is asking for federal assistance after months of failing to reach a contract agreement with the airline.
Winnipeg
-
Bus rider injured in random machete attack: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a 50-year-old man was attacked with a machete on Ness Avenue after he got off a bus.
-
Mexico's smoking ban means travellers have to butt out before next visit
Travellers who enjoy sipping a cold beer and smoking a cigarette in Mexico may have to butt out before their next visit.
-
World Unity Convoy scheduled for Manitoba next week
Discussions online show a convoy is set to roll into Manitoba next week, nearly a year after a convoy protest took over downtown Winnipeg.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Premier Eby uses surplus budget cash for one-time billion-dollar growth fund
Every community in British Columbia will be eligible for infrastructure grants coming from a one-time $1-billion government fund.
-
Vancouver developer seeking creditor protection, facing $700 million in debt
Coromandel Properties Ltd. has submitted a petition to the Supreme Court of B.C. for relief under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act.
-
Recruiting new nurses a concern amid health-care staff shortage
With hundreds of psychiatric nurse positions unfilled in B.C., Vancouver's mayor is modifying his promise to hire 100 mental health nurses, who he said would work alongside 100 new police officers in the Downtown Eastside.
Edmonton
-
Downtown Edmonton has lost business due to social disorder: premier, recovery group
Edmonton's downtown has lost on business deals due to the safety issues plaguing it in recent months, the premier and a downtown advocate said this week.
-
Animal welfare body investigating Edmonton Valley Zoo
Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA) has launched an investigation into the Edmonton Valley Zoo.
-
Alberta companies team up to build AI to combat online racism
Two local companies have teamed up to help fight racism online.